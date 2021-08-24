 
 

Mayim Bialik Brought in as Temporary 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards' Resignation

'The Big Bang Theory' actress is scheduled to tape three weeks of episodes when production resumes after the show's executive producer steps down as presenter amid his offensive remarks controversy.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mayim Bialik is stepping up as a temporary "Jeopardy!" host after the resignation of previously announced presenter Mike Richards.

Bialik was tapped earlier this month (August 2021) to front primetime and spin-off series of the popular U.S. TV game show, and has now been asked to serve as temporary emcee of the daytime series.

Richards, who remains an executive producer of "Jeopardy!", resigned as host after offensive remarks from his podcast resurfaced last week (ends August 20). "Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show," he said in a statement on Friday, August 20. "As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today."

"The Big Bang Theory" star is currently scheduled to tape three weeks of episodes when production resumes this week. Additional guest hosts will be announced as the search for a permanent host resumes.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family," Bialik said at the time she was named an alternate host. "What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!... I am just so ready to get started!"

Those in the running to take over the coveted job full-time, after the death of beloved host Alex Trebek last year (November 2020), included fan favorites like "Star Trek" actor LeVar Burton and past contestant Ken Jennings. It's not known if they or any of the other recent guest hosts are still in the running for the job.

