 
 

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Send 'Law and Order' Fans Into Frenzy With Steamy Photo

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Send 'Law and Order' Fans Into Frenzy With Steamy Photo
NBC
Celebrity

The detective Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson depicters on the hit crime drama series tease fans with a picture that shows the two nearly kissing each other on set.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have sent "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" fans into a frenzy. The detective Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson depicters on the crime drama series just set the internet ablaze with a steamy photo.

On Saturday, August 21, Christopher took to his Twitter account to share a sweet pic with his co-star Mariska. In the snapshot, the two, who co-starred on the series for more than a decade, looked deep into each other's eyes, as they embraced each other so close that their lips were almost touching. "#Rehearsing what @Mariska ?" the 60-year-old actor captioned his post. For her part, the 57-year-old retweeted Chris’ post and wrote, "Are you blushing? it's getting hot in here," along with a fire emoji.

His Twitter post was actually a response to a tweet from a "Law & Order" fan, named Maria. In her post, the fan shared pics that saw Christopher and Mariska, seemingly on set while portraying their iconic characters, in a passionate kissing scene.

  

Christopher Meloni via Twitter

Christopher Meloni teased 'Law & Order' fans with steamy pic.

"Can y'all imagine if one day @Chris_Meloni and @Mariska posts a picture like this pretending they are kissing with the caption #Rehearsing," the fan penned. "It would be the end of us and the end of the internet."

Many fans were quick to rave over the PDA-packed images, wishing that Christopher and Mariska's characters end up together. One fan gushed, "This warms my heart and makes me smile," to which Christopher replied, "Me too. I loved #HaroldAndKumar #youcancallmeFreaksow #thedevilseverywhere."

"I hope you have a huge supply of crazy glue because I think you just broke the internet again," another commented on Chris' tweet, while a Twitter user chimed in, "You are abusing your power over us!! I am dying here! Hopefully you are rehearsing for a real scene that will literally send us to the hospital! Oh! How I love you guys!" A separate fan went on saying, "OMG. Let this happen. I have waited years. XX The episode when he held her tight after his wife delivered their son after a car crash still gives me chills. Love them. Xx."

You can share this post!

