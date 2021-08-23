 
 

Camila Cabello Credits Viral Video of Her Slamming Bodyshamers for Liberating Her

Camila Cabello Credits Viral Video of Her Slamming Bodyshamers for Liberating Her
Used to let critics and the prying paparazzi really affect her mood, the 'Havana' hitmaker also admits that therapy has enormously helped her accepted her self image.

AceShowbiz - Singer-actress Camila Cabello has learned to handle bodyshamers and intrusive photographers after undergoing therapy.

The "Havana" hitmaker used to let critics and the prying paparazzi really affect her mood, until she changed her tune in 2019, unleashing a TikTok video, which went viral, in which she slammed cruel commentators and took back "control" of "the narrative."

In a new interview with Bustle, Camila, who is dating fellow pop star Shawn Mendes, admits the social media clip really helped her stand up for herself, and fans found comfort in it too.

"Being at war with your body is so last season," the former Fifth Harmony star says, adding she felt "so liberated" by the positive response to her outburst.

"After that [video], I went to the airport and so many women were coming up to me like, 'I saw that TikTok and it resonated with me so much.' "

"I actually feel my body insecurities went down after I posted that because I was like, 'No matter what pictures come out or what people say, I'm now controlling the narrative.' "

The "Senorita" singer also reveals she suffered from "toxic stress for years... OCD [obsessive compulsive disorder] and anxiety was really hard for me. So many times, I was like, 'There must be something wrong with me. I must be inadequate in some way, because just functioning is hard for me right now.' "

She tells the title she's now in therapy, which has helped enormously with her self image. "You can work out a few hours a day and never eat carbs and whatever, but that's just not a balanced life. That's not what I want... I can't change to fit that mold," she continues.

Cabello also refuses to change the way she dresses. "I'm going to wear whatever, and if there's paparazzi around, that sucks," she states, "but I'm not going to completely reroute who I am for that."

