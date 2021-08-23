 
 

Artist of the Week: Lizzo

The 'Good as Hell' hitmaker and her collaborator Cardi B get cheeky as they fire back at the online trolls and gossip mongers in a new single titled 'Rumors'.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lizzo climbed up the chart as she collaborated with Cardi B on a new single titled "Rumors". It marked her first release in over two years since her third studio album "Cuz I Love You" in 2019. "Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right," Lizzo gushed.

The "Good as Hell" hitmaker addressed online haters and gossip mongers while name-dropping Drake in the new single. "While you're spendin' all your time, tryna break a woman down/ Realer sh*t is goin' on, baby, take a look around," so she took a jibe at the internet trolls.

It didn't take look for the song to reach No. 1 on the YouTube Trending for Music Chart. With over 1.5 million opening-day streams in the U.S. alone, it broke into top 3 on the US Spotify chart and top 4 on the daily US Apple Music Chart. It additionally entered top 30 on Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Unfortunately, the success was marred by the online trolls targeting Lizzo. While she admitted she was hurt by the mean comments, she refused the let haters win. "I'm gonna keep on bringing this music out and I'm gonna keep on doing what I wanna do. It's just an honest moment. I'm OK," she told her followers. "Have a good day. Stream Rumors. F**k the haters. That's what this song is all about... God bless you."

Cardi B was quick to come to Lizzo's defense, "When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive (sic). When you don't they tear you apart until you crying like this (sic). Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table (sic)."

The "Bodak Yellow' MC added, "Let the numbers do the talking," as she revealed that the single sold over 100,000 units Stateside and became the fastest selling release of the week.

