 
 

Actress Stephanie Beatriz Is Proud Mom to Baby Girl Rosaline

Congratulations are in order for the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actress as she has given birth to a bouncing baby girl, her first child with husband Brad Hoss.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actress Stephanie Beatriz is a first-time mum.

Beatriz announced she and her husband Brad Hoss are new parents in an Instagram post on Sunday (22Aug21).

Sharing a photo of herself next to a baby in a car seat, with only the new tot's feet showing, she wrote, "BEBE HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY) in @nuna_usa's Pipa car seat. Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line. I'm very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo."

"It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF (as f**k) and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can't remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude (sic). Roz, you are so cool."

The pair wed in 2018.

Stephanie revealed she was expecting with a pregnancy photoshoot in People magazine in June (21). She also proudly flaunted her bump at the premiere of her musical "In the Heights" in Los Angeles the same month.

In one of the pregnancy posts on Instagram, the actress previously opened up on her favorite things to do, "Wear PJs to dinner! Eat the dessert named 'Popcorn Situation'!" She also quipped, "Visit the bathroom 4 times!"

As the proud mom introduced the newborn to her online followers, husband Brad Hoss posted the same picture on his own social media account. He called the bundle of joy a "precious cargo" and revealed, "We brought Rosaline (Roz-uh-line) home last week, and it's been a wild & crazy & amazing adventure every step of the way."

