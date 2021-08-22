 
 

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

The 'Location' hitmaker is 'proud' of his weight loss as he looks ripped while displaying his bare stomach on social media amid fitness journey during pandemic.

  • Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Khalid is happy with his fitness journey results.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Thursday (19Aug21) night to share a snap of himself holding up his shirt while posing in front of a mirror.

"Working on it," he penned in the caption as he showed off his slimmed-down frame.

Fans were quick to react to the post and tell the star how great he looks, with one writing, "U looking good dude should be proud of yourself! (sic)"

In response, the "New Normal" hitmaker admitted, "I am proud bc I would've never posted anything like that HAHAHAA. (sic)"

Khalid adopted vegan diet amid his weight loss journey. "This is my 4th week eating vegan woooow," he tweeted last year.

He managed to lose 45 pounds during lockdown. "Not to get too personal, but I lost 45 pounds this quarantine," so he wrote in another post.

Khalid is currently gearing up for the release of his next studio album titled "Everything Is Changing". He performed his new single in July during Virgin Galactic's Unity 22 Spaceflight launch.

He told fans, "My new song 'New Normal' is all about these new journeys we are taking after experiencing so much change during the pandemic. The future is now, everything is changing and this new normal we are all living in is proof that we can find our way through hard times."

