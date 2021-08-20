 
 

Chet Hanks Served With Assault Lawsuit by Ex-GF at His 31st Birthday Party

Chet Hanks Served With Assault Lawsuit by Ex-GF at His 31st Birthday Party
Instagram
Celebrity

Kiana Parker, who is suing Chet for $1 million for allegedly physically and verbally abusing her while they're dating, says she's 'glad' that her lawsuit can move forward in Texas court.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chet Hanks' 31st birthday celebration did not go as planned. The son of A-listers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who has been sued by his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker for an alleged assault, was served with the lawsuit by her while he was enjoying his party.

Kiana's representative told Radar that Chet was partying at a club named Bottled Blonde in Houston on August 7. At 12:16 A.M., he was approached by the process server after being tracked through videos shared on his Instagram Story.

About how she feels knowing her lawsuit can move forward in Texas court, Kiana told the outlet, "I am glad that he must finally answer for his charges, this has been lingering for too long and I will continue to seek closure, healing, and justice." She added, "My life matters so I spoke up."

  See also...

Kiana filed the lawsuit in April. She is suing the former "Empire" star for $1 million for allegedly physically and verbally abusing her while they were dating. In the suit, Kiana detailed an alleged ordeal that occured in October 2019. She claimed that her then beau lost it on her because she wanted to leave their hotel room while they're in New Orleans.

"Defendant Hanks became aggressive and hostile. As the Plaintiff was lying in bed, Defendant Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury," so read the suit. "Defendant Hanks refused to release the grip, and as Parker sought to get out of the violent situation, Defendant Hanks pushed her with such force that Parker knocked over tables in the room."

Kiana, who broke up with Chet in January this year, also described another incident that took place in Sugar Land in November 2020. She alleged that Chet "threatened to 'blow [her] brains out' in a murder-suicide" with her 9-year-old twin children being present in the house.

You can share this post!

New Couple Alert? Devin Haney Spotted Getting Cozy With India Love

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos
Related Posts
Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance: My Immune System Needs No Tampering

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance: My Immune System Needs No Tampering

Fans Feel Sorry for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson After Their Son Chet's Anti-Vaccine Rant

Fans Feel Sorry for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson After Their Son Chet's Anti-Vaccine Rant

Tom Hanks' Son Chet Refuses to Get Vaccinated, Tells Those at High Risk to 'Stay Inside'

Tom Hanks' Son Chet Refuses to Get Vaccinated, Tells Those at High Risk to 'Stay Inside'

Chet Hanks Gives Torrei Hart a Kiss on the Cheek at July 4th Party

Chet Hanks Gives Torrei Hart a Kiss on the Cheek at July 4th Party

Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer