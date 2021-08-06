Trevor Bauer's Sexual Assault Accuser Has Black Eyes in Picture Unleashed by Her Lawyer

Instagram Celebrity

The baseball pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, meanwhile, states in his filing that the unnamed woman willingly agreed to engage in rough sex with him.

AceShowbiz - Trevor Bauer's accuser has provided new proof in their sexual assault case. In a picture unleashed by her lawyer, the woman could be seen having black eyes which she allegedly sustained during sexual encounters with the MLB star.

Bryan Freedman, who received approval from his client and her family to share the snap to the press, said in a statement, "Look at this picture. No one -- absolutely no one -- can consent to this, logically or legally." He added, "Trevor Bauer's team continues to try to abuse an assault victim. They need to stop. Now."

Trevor Bauer's accuser shared a photo of her injuries.

Having caught wind of the photo, Bauer's lawyers Shawn Holley and Jon Fetterolf told TMZ, "Unlike Mr. Freedman and the woman's legal team, we are not interested in trying a restraining order petition through the media. Relevant and previously omitted messages from the woman were attached as an exhibit to a routine motion to strike a so-called expert the Petitioner has proposed to testify on the issue of consent."

"While Mr. Bauer has stated from the outset that the two encounters he had with this woman were wholly consensual, he unequivocally denies the allegations in her affidavit regarding both of their encounters," they continued. "The woman's statements are highly inaccurate and not reflective of what occurred during their two meetings, as the woman's own text messages with Mr. Bauer and others clearly attest."

According to a domestic violence restraining order that was filed in L.A. County Superior Court on June 28, Bauer has been accused of "choking her until she lost consciousness on multiple occasions, punching her in several areas of her body and leaving her with injuries that required hospitalization over the course of two sexual encounters earlier this year." He, however, shut down the allegations, claiming that their interactions were "consensual."

The baseball pitcher also provided a screenshot of text messages between his accuser and her cousin, in which she admitted that their sexual acts were indeed "consensual." In the exchange which reportedly occurred on May 16, the accuser said, "I literally had no idea it was gonna be that bad!? Like im ok but holy s**t!?!?" She further stated, "It was consensual but like didnt expect two black eyes!? Like he def took it too far dont you think lol."

Police are now investigating Bauer, who has been on administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers since July 2. He's expected to appear in court hearings later this month to determine whether the woman will be granted a permanent restraining order against him.