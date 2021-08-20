Nicki Minaj's Husband Sues Authorities to Get Name Removed From Sex Offender Registry

Instagram/Apple Music Celebrity

Kenneth Petty is seeking to have his name wiped from Sex Offender Registry in New York as he launches a lawsuit against officials in the state to challenge the 2004 ruling.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, is suing New York officials to get his name off the state's Sex Offender Registry.

Petty claims he never got the chance to challenge the ruling, made back in 2004, and now he wants his day in court.

According to new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, his status as a level-two sex offender has caused him humiliation and financial loss, and he insists he never heard about the tag because he was incarcerated when lawmakers added him to the list.

Petty insists he was offered an opportunity to challenge the risk level assigned to him, but he was never informed because a notice about the hearing was sent to the wrong address.

He claims the person who signed his name on the bottom was not him and the imposter also answered that he would not be attending the hearing.

Petty was arrested last year (20) for failing to register as a sex offender and accepted a plea deal to stay out of jail.

He is legally required to report his status to authorities following a 1995 conviction for attempted rape, for which he served almost four years in a New York prison.

Meanwhile, the woman who landed Petty the rape conviction is suing him and his wife for harassment.

Jennifer Hough, the victim in Petty's 1995 first-degree attempted rape, claims the pair has directly and indirectly harassed her, urging her not to speak about the incident, in new court papers.

In legal papers, obtained by TMZ, Hough claims Minaj allegedly suggested her husband was "wrongfully accused" and Hough had recanted her story - something the plaintiff denies.

After Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, Hough claims Minaj reached out to her and offered to fly her and her family to Los Angeles if she recanted the rape claim against her husband.

She declined and alleges in the legal documents she and her family "suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits."

Hough also claims Nicki's aides reached out to her brother and offered him $500,000 (£360,500) in exchange for a statement recanting her rape allegations, and when that didn't work, the "Anaconda" hitmaker allegedly sent lawyers to her home to try to pressure her into withdrawing her story.

She is suing Nicki and Kenneth for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and witness intimidation.