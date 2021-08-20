 
 

'Love After Lockup' Star Tracie Wagaman's Cause of Death Ruled Accidental Overdose

A little over a month after the reality star was found dead, the Clark County Office of the Coroner rules she lost her life from methamphetamine toxicity just one week after welcoming her second child.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tracie Wagaman's cause of death has finally been confirmed by authorities. According to a coroner, the "Love After Lockup" star died of methamphetamine toxicity at the age of 41 on July 1 at 10:54 P.M.

Another significant condition that the medical examiner noted in their autopsy report was atherosclerotic heart disease, a spokesperson for the Clark County Office of the Coroner explained. The reality star's death was determined to be an accident.

Following her death, Tracie's brother Mark Wagaman confirmed that she had a longtime drug problem and the family had tried to help her stay sober. "She's had a habit for quite a while, half her life. It's been 20 years on and off. She had a history of jail and prison. When you get out you go back to it. We've tried to help her," he said.

Mark also revealed he and Tracie had been estranged at the time of her death as they hadn't spoken to each other in over a year. However, he admitted, "She was my sister, I still loved her."

Mark was the first person who was contacted by the cops on July 2. Of the police call, he recalled, "They told me she passed away the night before in Las Vegas. I was the first person contacted. I let my mom know. She's handling it as a mom should. We have so many questions we need answered."

Tracie passed away just one week after giving birth to her second child, a baby girl. The WE TV star announced her newborn daughter's arrival on June 25 during an Instagram Livestream with a friend and former manager Lily Red, whom she spoke to after undergoing a C-section at the hospital. "We're both healthy. We're both happy," she said at the time. "I had surgery so I have to stay here for three days."

In the wake of her death, Tracie's family had set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover her funeral expenses. "Our family is deeply saddened with our loss. We know she had many friends and followers who were pulling for her," her brother Mark wrote on the fundraiser's webpage. "She had a heart of gold."

