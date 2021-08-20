 
 

Jason Isbell Calls Off September Performance at Music Festival Over No-Vaccination Policy

Jason Isbell Calls Off September Performance at Music Festival Over No-Vaccination Policy
Instagram
Music

The country music crooner has pulled out of his scheduled gig at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion as organizers don't require concertgoers to get vaccinated or tested for Covid.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country rocker Jason Isbell is standing by his pledge not to play venues where he could be assured every audience member was vaccinated against COVID by pulling out of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Organisers of the upcoming event on the border of Tennessee and Virginia revealed they would not be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry, prompting Isbell to withdraw.

"We won't be appearing at the Rhythm and Roots Reunion this year," he wrote on Twitter shortly after festival bosses released a statement. "Y'all be safe!"

  See also...

Two other headliners set for the event on 10-12 September - Tanya Tucker and Blackberry Smoke - are still hoping to perform, although Tucker recently cancelled all her August shows as she recovers from hip surgery, and Blackberry Smoke had to cancel concerts after guitarist Paul Jackson tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the festival told Rolling Stone, "As it stands, Bristol Rhythm & Roots is prohibited from enacting a vaccination/negative test policy per Tennessee law. As a public event that utilizes multiple downtown businesses and vendors rather than a private venue/site, the stipulations surrounding our event protocols are unique."

But organisers have encouraged ticket holders who aren't vaccinated to "consider being tested prior" to the Reunion.

Jason Isbell also called off his scheduled gig on August 11 in Houston after the venue refused to comply with the health protocols he required.

You can share this post!

Jessica Alba Gets Kids Into 'Meditation' to Ease Anxiety Ahead of School Return Amid Pandemic

Miranda Kerr Likes 'Friendly and Fun' Katy Perry More Than 'Annoying' Orlando Bloom
Related Posts
Jason Isbell Cancels Show After Venue Refuses to Comply With COVID Vaccine Requirement

Jason Isbell Cancels Show After Venue Refuses to Comply With COVID Vaccine Requirement

Jason Isbell Collects Multiple Nominations at 2021 Americana Honors and Awards

Jason Isbell Collects Multiple Nominations at 2021 Americana Honors and Awards

Jason Isbell Pledges to Donate Royalties From Morgan Wallen's Album to NAACP

Jason Isbell Pledges to Donate Royalties From Morgan Wallen's Album to NAACP

Jason Isbell and Wife Amanda Shires Leave CMA Over John Prine In Memoriam Snub

Jason Isbell and Wife Amanda Shires Leave CMA Over John Prine In Memoriam Snub

Most Read
KISS Get Candid About Reason Behind Dropping of David Lee Roth as Farewell Tour Opener
Music

KISS Get Candid About Reason Behind Dropping of David Lee Roth as Farewell Tour Opener

Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

Jessie J Puts New LP on Hold as She Struggles to Sing Amid Health Issues

Jessie J Puts New LP on Hold as She Struggles to Sing Amid Health Issues

KISS and Journey to Tackle Las Vegas Residencies in December

KISS and Journey to Tackle Las Vegas Residencies in December

Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall

Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall

Little Mix Feel 'Quite Awkward' as They Allegedly Face Chart Battle With Jesy Nelson

Little Mix Feel 'Quite Awkward' as They Allegedly Face Chart Battle With Jesy Nelson

Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label

Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label

Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Little Mix Spark New Music Rumors as They Tease 10th Anniversary Celebration

Little Mix Spark New Music Rumors as They Tease 10th Anniversary Celebration

Lorde's Alter Ego Flaunts Platinum Blonde Hair in 'Mood Ring' Music Video

Lorde's Alter Ego Flaunts Platinum Blonde Hair in 'Mood Ring' Music Video

Saweetie Calls on People to Stop Spreading Hate as She Addresses Homophobia in Rap Community

Saweetie Calls on People to Stop Spreading Hate as She Addresses Homophobia in Rap Community

Garth Brooks Saddened by Decision to Cancel 2021 Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Garth Brooks Saddened by Decision to Cancel 2021 Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Korn Call Off More Shows as Frontman Is Revealed to Test Positive for Covid-19

Korn Call Off More Shows as Frontman Is Revealed to Test Positive for Covid-19