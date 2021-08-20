 
 

Destiny's Child Cause Frenzy as They Spark Reunion Rumors With New Logo

Destiny's Child Cause Frenzy as They Spark Reunion Rumors With New Logo
Instagram
Music

Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams have sparked reunion buzz as they change their header on social media, three years since their Coachella performance.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Destiny's Child have sent fans into a frenzy after changing their header on social media.

The former girl group - comprising Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams - sparked speculation they are up to something after switching up the logo on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

The last time the girls were known to be together was in May when an audio clip was shared by Michelle on Twitter featuring herself, Beyonce and Kelly talking to mark the release of Michelle's book "Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life - and Can Save Yours".

In the recording, Kelly revealed she was making a soup, prompting Beyonce to spill, "I'm cooking some music. That's Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly."

  See also...

Beyonce's last solo studio album was 2016's "Lemonade". Since that release her other musical projects have been the collaborative LP "Everything Is Love" with her husband Jay-Z, the "Black Is King" visual album and the soundtrack which she created for Disney's 2019 remake of "The Lion King".

The last time the "Say My Name" hitmakers were on stage together was at Coachella in 2018 when they performed a three-song medley of "Lose My Breath", "Say My Name", and "Soldier".

When Kelly Rowland gave birth to her second child early this year, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle supported her as they watched her labor through a livestream. The two couldn't be with Kelly in hospital because of Covid protocols.

"I always say with Destiny's Child, the singing together and winning awards and everything like that is great, but the friendship that we share still to this day... I can't even tell you," Kelly gushed about their strong bond.

You can share this post!

R. Kelly's Alleged Victim Says She's Told to Hide Her Age After He Knew She's Minor

Owen Wilson Opens Up on 2007 Suicide Attempt
Related Posts
Destiny's Child Might Not Survive in Social Media Age, Michelle Williams Says

Destiny's Child Might Not Survive in Social Media Age, Michelle Williams Says

Destiny's Child Nearly Got Pneumonia During 'Survivor' Video Shoot

Destiny's Child Nearly Got Pneumonia During 'Survivor' Video Shoot

Report: Beyonce in 'Tentative Talks' About Destiny's Child Reunion

Report: Beyonce in 'Tentative Talks' About Destiny's Child Reunion

Kelly Rowland Talks About the Time Destiny's Child Was Boo-ed in 2001

Kelly Rowland Talks About the Time Destiny's Child Was Boo-ed in 2001

Most Read
KISS Get Candid About Reason Behind Dropping of David Lee Roth as Farewell Tour Opener
Music

KISS Get Candid About Reason Behind Dropping of David Lee Roth as Farewell Tour Opener

Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

Madonna Signs Massive New Deal With Warner Music Group

Madonna Signs Massive New Deal With Warner Music Group

Iggy Azalea Urges Label Bosses to Hire Psychologists to Help Artists Maintain Mental Health

Iggy Azalea Urges Label Bosses to Hire Psychologists to Help Artists Maintain Mental Health

KISS and Journey to Tackle Las Vegas Residencies in December

KISS and Journey to Tackle Las Vegas Residencies in December

Jessie J Puts New LP on Hold as She Struggles to Sing Amid Health Issues

Jessie J Puts New LP on Hold as She Struggles to Sing Amid Health Issues

Little Mix Feel 'Quite Awkward' as They Allegedly Face Chart Battle With Jesy Nelson

Little Mix Feel 'Quite Awkward' as They Allegedly Face Chart Battle With Jesy Nelson

Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label

Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label

Little Mix Spark New Music Rumors as They Tease 10th Anniversary Celebration

Little Mix Spark New Music Rumors as They Tease 10th Anniversary Celebration

Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall

Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall

Lorde's Alter Ego Flaunts Platinum Blonde Hair in 'Mood Ring' Music Video

Lorde's Alter Ego Flaunts Platinum Blonde Hair in 'Mood Ring' Music Video

Olly Murs' Eyes Hurt After Being Hit With Bottle During Concert

Olly Murs' Eyes Hurt After Being Hit With Bottle During Concert