Soulja Boy Almost Gets Into a Fight as He Appears High on Stage

Social media users are convinced the 'Crank That (Soulja Boy)' rapper is under the influence when he almost throws a fist at an audience member in a viral video.

Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy could have caused a scene at one of his latest shows. The rapper almost lost his cool when he recently performed onstage with packed audience despite the COVID delta variant surge across the nation.

In a video which has circulated online, the 31-year-old went shirtless while only wearing a pair of black and green shorts with some serious chains and a cap, which was put backward. He was about to start performing his 2008 hit "Donk" when things got intense.

At that point, the crowd got rowdy as one man, seemingly one of his homies, jumped onstage. His crew tried to diffuse the situation but he was seemingly ready to throw a fist at an audience member, until one of his pals calmed him down.

The man grabbed Draco by the waist and whispered something in his ear. Judging by the look on his face, it appears that the pal said some wise words that made him change his mind. The moment was enough to spark a speculation on what the man whispered to Soulja.

" 'You JUST got back on the scene. Don't f**k it up,' " one person made a wild guess. Another speculated, "He said chill or u gone be the first rapper to not get paid." A third commented, "At that moment he knew ole boy was speaking facts and not one of his YES Men!!"

Meanwhile, some social media users thought that Soulja was high, which caused him to act up. "He on drugs !!! It's all in the eyes," one person claimed. Another remarked, 'THE MOLLY GLARE…" Someone suggested, "Somebody need to get him in REHAB again," as another reminded, "drugs is powerful." Another person weighed in, "That coke acting up. They had to tell it to calm down."