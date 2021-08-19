Caitriona Balfe Offers First Glimpse of Baby Boy After Welcoming 1st Child With Husband

Celebrity

The 'Outlander' actress gushes she is 'in awe' of her little bundle of joy as she makes use of the baby announcement to encourage her fans to support charities that are focused on helping children in need.

Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Caitriona Balfe has some good news to share. The actress, best known for her role as Claire Fraser on Starz's drama series "Outlander", has officially become a mother to a baby boy, her first child with her husband Tony McGill, after a hush-hush pregnancy.

The 41-year-old star made use of Instagram to announce the baby's arrival while offering a glimpse of the newborn. Along with a statement on the post, she shared a black-and-white image of the baby's tiny hand holding an adult person's finger, possibly of hers or her husband's.

"I've been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human …," Caitriona wrote in the caption. Expressing her joy to become a parent, she shared, "We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents."

The Irish beauty went on gushing about her little bundle of joy, "I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he'll do on the big adventure of his life."

Caitriona also used the opportunity to highlight some children who are unlucky to be born into poverty. "Right now he seems so small and fragile and I constantly think how grateful I am that I live in a place, in a time where he is born into peace and safety and yet at the same time I see so many in the world right now that aren't afforded that same privilege and opportunity," she continued, "who are born into famine or war and how unjust it is that the same safety isn't there for all children."

She then encouraged her fans and followers to support charities which are focused on helping children in need, concluding, "Here in the west we have so much, we are so lucky and so if you'd like to join me in supporting any of the wonderful charities that need help trying to give those that are forgotten dignity and hope, we can give the gift of peace and safety and opportunity to a few more children," before tagging some non-profits including World Child Cancer, Choose Love, Unicef and the UN Refugee Agency.

The baby arrived two years after Caitriona and Tony tied the knot at St. Mary's Church in Bruton, England on August 10, 2019. The former fashion model announced her engagement to the music producer at the Golden Globes in January 2018.