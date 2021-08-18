 
 

Jessie J Puts New LP on Hold as She Struggles to Sing Amid Health Issues

The 'Domino' singer has been forced to delay her next studio installment as she struggles with her vocal cords and deals with constant pain amid ongoing ailment.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessie J's new album has been put on hold as the star fights a mystery illness.

The "Price Tag" star is recovering from the unknown ailment that has left her in constant pain and, amid her health woes, Jessie doesn't plan to release any new music until she is fighting fit again.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, the 33-year-old mused, "When can we expect the album? When I'm better, which I don't know when that's going to be."

"My throat is the same. It is so boring, so boring. I don't even know what to say any more. It should be my thyroid, I'm having my spine looked at."

"I have an MRI on Monday, I'm having vocal therapy, I'm seeing an allergist, I'm seeing a thyroid specialist and I'm looking into autoimmune things."

Jessie, who is also struggling with Meniere's disease - which affects the inner ear and can lead to severe dizziness, ringing in the ear, and hearing loss - recently admitted to "sobbing" over her health issues.

The "Domino" star said, "Yesterday I tried to sing a song I can usually sing with ease, and I couldn't." She told fans in an Instagram Story, "The issue I'm having isn't my voice but is affecting my voice."

"And well... I sobbed. For hours. Six months (into my diagnosis) and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck/throat. Some days are so much better than others."

