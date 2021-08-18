Eminem Confirmed to Play Real-Life Drug Dealer White Boy Rick in 50 Cent's New Show

WENN/Sheri Determan TV

The Slim Shady is expected to make his acting comeback in the upcoming TV series called 'Black Mafia Family', portraying drug dealer-turned-FBI informant.

AceShowbiz - Eminem is returning to acting to play Detroit, Michigan drug dealer-turned-FBI informant Rick Wershe, Jr. in pal 50 Cent's upcoming series, "Black Mafia Family".

50 broke the news on Tuesday (17Aug21), revealing he couldn't imagine making the show without the "Lose Yourself" rapper, who hasn't had a leading acting role since his breakout performance in "8 Mile" two decades ago.

"Oh yeah i'm bringing the big dogs out," 50 wrote on social media. "I couldn't do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this s**t is out of here (sic)."

According to The Wrap, Eminem will guest star in an episode of the series, which is produced by 50 Cent.

"I'm honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF," 50 added in a statement.

Wershe's story was told in the 2017 documentary "White Boy" and it was fictionalised for the 2018 film "White Boy Rick", starring Matthew McConaughey and Richie Merritt.

Wershe was arrested for cocaine possession and handed a life sentence. He was paroled last summer (20), aged 50.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent's new series is inspired by the real-life story of the Detroit crime family led by Demetrius "Big Meech" and Terry "Southwest" Flenory.

Meech will be played by the gang leader's real-life son, Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory, Jr., while Snoop Dogg and La La Anthony have also landed roles. The series is scheduled to premiere on U.S. cable network Starz on 26 Sept (21).