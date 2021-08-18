 
 

Lily Collins Announced as New Face of Cartier's New Collection

The 'Emily in Paris' actress has been officially recruited by top French fashion house to front the upcoming campaign for the company's new capsule collection.

AceShowbiz - "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins has been unveiled as the new face of Cartier's upcoming capsule collection.

The actress will also front ads for the Double C de Cartier handbag.

Lily admits she has always been a fan of Cartier, thanks to her mother's love of quality watches.

"My mom always used to wear Cartier men's watches when I was growing up," she tells WWD.com. "I remember loving the oversized look of it on her wrist, and then for my 18th birthday, she gifted me a watch, saying it would be with me my whole life."

"I just have these familial memories associated with the (fashion) house... but I never imaged that I would officially be a part of the family."

The upcoming collection - an extension of the Clash de Cartier collection which launched in 2019 - includes spiked rings, bracelets, and earrings made of white gold, onyx, diamonds and amethyst, as well as two new timepieces.

Paying tribute to the company's latest fashionista, Arnaud Carrez, Cartier's international marketing and communications director, says, "When it came to expressing the duality of the Clash Unlimited jewellery, Lily Collins was the obvious choice. Unique and committed, Lily Collins embodies a new generation of artists who dare to reveal their different sides, sometimes classic and elegant, sometimes creative, sometimes even extravagant. In summary, people who do not limit themselves."

The capsule collection is set to drop next month (Sep21).

Lily Collins Undergoes Therapy to Fight Eating Disorder and 'Darker Thoughts'

Lily Collins Has Sent Out Invitations for Her Wedding With Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

Lily Collins Insists She Is No Less a Feminist for Being An Excited Bride-to-Be

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub
Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

