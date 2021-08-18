Amber Stevens Introduces Adorable Baby After Giving Birth to Second Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Run the World' actress is a proud mama to a beautiful baby girl Winona as she shows off her newborn daughter to her online devotees on Instagram after giving birth.

AceShowbiz - Amber Stevens West has welcomed her second child with former "Greek" co-star Andrew J. West.

The "Run the World" actress confirmed the happy news with a post on Instagram, writing alongside a snap of their new arrival, "Introducing Winona Marie West! by me and @andrewjwest but mostly me."

Sharing a snap of their two daughters together, Andrew captioned his own post, "Winona Marie West. You're a gift. We love you forever, sweet girl."

The couple started dating after playing love interests on the hit series and they tied the knot in December 2014. They welcomed their first daughter, Ava, back in 2018.

The pair announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in April.

"While in NY shooting @runtheworldstarz I was also working on another project and in the early morning of Nov 22, @andrewjwest birthday, we confirmed that second project was a success!" she told her online followers.

"We acknowledge how incredibly lucky we are to get pregnant and have access to excellent pre and postnatal care which is why we are making a donation to Black Mamas Matter Alliance to help ensure more women, especially women of color, have the opportunity to have healthy families."