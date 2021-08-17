 
 

Rick Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' Secretly Divorced Third Wife in 2020 After 7 Years of Marriage

The 56-year-old owner of the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop, who tied the knot with Deanna Burditt in July 2013, claims that their divorce was 'a mutual decision.'

AceShowbiz - Rick Harrison is no longer a married man. Without many knowing, Rick, who is also known as "The Spotter" on "Pawn Stars", has parted ways with his third wife Deanna Burditt since 2020 after 7 years of marriage.

Revealing the news was TMZ. According to the publication, the 56-year-old owner of the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop filed for divorce from Deanna in Clark County, Nevada on July 1, 2020. He stated in the legal documents that their "tastes, mental dispositions, views, likes, and dislikes have become so divergent that they have become incompatible in marriage."

Rick also declared that he and Deanna had no hope for reconciliation. In response to Rick's filing, his then-estranged wife allegedly asked for alimony. However, according to the docs, the two reached a settlement agreement in September 2020.

The reality TV star told the outlet that the divorce was "a mutual decision" and claimed that he has moved on. Although his marriage to Deanna "didn't work out," he boasted about having "3 great daughters out of it," referring to his ex's children from her first two marriages.

Rick and Deanna, who were two-time divorcees at that time, got engaged in February 2012. They later tied the knot on July 21, 2013 at a sunset ceremony in Laguna Beach, California. The former couple's wedding was officiated by "Counting Cars" star Danny Koker.

The now-exes exchanged vows in front of 180 of their closest friends and family. The businessman, who is a father to sons Corey, Adam and Jake, had his three boys serving as co-best men in the bridal party.

Rick has previously opened up about his blended family. In an interview with PEOPLE, the father of three revealed, "It's perfect symmetry... I've got three boys. She's got three girls." He went on to quip, "We're basically 'The Brady Bunch'."

