 
 

Emma Corrin Draw Parallels Between 'The Crown' to 'Succession' Over Fiction Disclaimer Issue

Emma Corrin Draw Parallels Between 'The Crown' to 'Succession' Over Fiction Disclaimer Issue
Netflix/HBO
TV

The actress portraying Princess Diana in season four of the hit series has joined co-star Josh O'Connor in defending Netflix's decision not to make it clear that the show is a work of fiction.

  • Dec 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Emma Corrin does not find it necessary for Netflix to label "The Crown" as a work of fiction. Although a number of prominent figures in the U.K. have called for the addition of a fiction disclaimer to the hit series, the actress playing Princess Diana in season four defended the streaming giant's adverse decision by likening it to "Succession".

The 25-year-old actress weighed in on the controversy when talking to Marc Malkin from her London apartment for an upcoming episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast "The Big Ticket". During which, she stressed, "It is very clearly a dramatized version of events. This is fictitious in the same way people don't mistake 'Succession' for what actually happened with the Murdochs."

While she backed Netflix's choice against the adding of the fiction disclaimer, the "Misbehaviour" actress did acknowledge the intention behind the request in the first place. "I also understand [the request] comes from a place of sensitivity and protectiveness of the royal family and Diana," she pointed out.

  See also...

The call for disclaimers came in late November when British culture minister Oliver Dowden urged Netflix to make it clear that "The Crown" is a work of fiction. "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that," he told The Mail on Sunday. "Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, also offered similar thought on the TV series. "I think it would help 'The Crown' an enormous amount if, at the beginning of each episode, it stated that, 'This isn't true but it is based around some real events,' " he voiced his concerns to ITV. "I worry people do think that this is gospel and that's unfair."

Netflix, however, stood its ground. "We have always presented 'The Crown' as a drama -- and we have every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction that's broadly based on historical events," it responded to the call through a statement. "As a result we have no plans -- and see no need -- to add a disclaimer."

Also defending the streaming giant's decision was Emma's co-star Josh O'Connor. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times podcast "The Envelope", the Prince Charles depicter stated, "We were slightly let down by our culture secretary, whose job it is to encourage culture. In my opinion, it's pretty outrageous that he came out and said what he said. Particularly, in this time when he knows that the arts are struggling and they're on their knees, I think it's a bit of a low blow."

You can share this post!

Jeff Dye Gets Cheeky After Kristin Cavallari Is Being Romantically Linked to Austen Kroll

'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: Season 4 Winner Is Formidable Singer
Related Posts
Emma Corrin Feels 'Surreal' to Join 'The Crown' as Princess Diana

Emma Corrin Feels 'Surreal' to Join 'The Crown' as Princess Diana

Most Read
Meghan Markle Makes First Public Appearance Since Miscarriage on 'CNN Heroes'
TV

Meghan Markle Makes First Public Appearance Since Miscarriage on 'CNN Heroes'

Lisa Vanderpump Mourns the Death of Her Dog Giggy: 'We Are Devastated'

Lisa Vanderpump Mourns the Death of Her Dog Giggy: 'We Are Devastated'

'The Voice' Finale Recap: The Top 5 Offer Incredible Performances for the Last Time

'The Voice' Finale Recap: The Top 5 Offer Incredible Performances for the Last Time

Get the First Look at Jared Padalecki in The CW's 'Walker' Teaser

Get the First Look at Jared Padalecki in The CW's 'Walker' Teaser

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Tapped for New Year's Eve TV Special

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Tapped for New Year's Eve TV Special

Gizelle Bryant's BF Reacts to Monique Samuels' Cheating Accusations on 'RHOP' Reunion

Gizelle Bryant's BF Reacts to Monique Samuels' Cheating Accusations on 'RHOP' Reunion

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Find Out Tayshia Adams' Final Four Suitors

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Find Out Tayshia Adams' Final Four Suitors

Richard Madden and Brian Cox Tapped for Scripted Sci-Fi Podcast Series

Richard Madden and Brian Cox Tapped for Scripted Sci-Fi Podcast Series

'The Voice' Finale Pt. 2 Recap: And the Winner of Season 19 Is...

'The Voice' Finale Pt. 2 Recap: And the Winner of Season 19 Is...

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Enjoys Hometown Dates With Final Four Suitors

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Enjoys Hometown Dates With Final Four Suitors

'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: Season 4 Winner Is Formidable Singer

'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: Season 4 Winner Is Formidable Singer

Emma Corrin Draw Parallels Between 'The Crown' to 'Succession' Over Fiction Disclaimer Issue

Emma Corrin Draw Parallels Between 'The Crown' to 'Succession' Over Fiction Disclaimer Issue