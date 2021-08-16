 
 

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split
The Charlotte Hornets player has been posting sad messages on his social media pages, sharing that he misses his son but cannot see the tot as he wishes to.

AceShowbiz - P. J. Washington has not been able to enjoy his new role as a father these days. The NBA star has seemingly accused his ex Brittany Renner of not allowing him to see his son as he lamented about missing the newborn but is not able to see him as he wishes to.

The 22-year-old athlete let his feelings be known through a series of sad posts on his social media pages. "I miss my son," he wrote on his Instagram Story, before telling his followers, "Protect your assets."

In another Story, he shared a picture of his baby boy being kissed by a woman as he wrote over it, "cant wait to squeeze you again." He also posted a picture of him holding the infant on his lap and he longed for the moment to come again, "Can't wait to see my lil man again." He cryptically added in a separate post, "If u knew the half."

Over on Twitter, P. J. appeared to shade Brittany as he claimed that he's not allowed to see his son. "Don't understand why I can't see my son," so he penned in one tweet, before following it up with, "Just want to see my son."

He also shared several pictures of the adorable baby boy, writing over one, "Miss my lil man." He added in another Instagram Story, "They won't take you from me."

P. J. and Brittany welcomed their first child together in May, but they sparked split rumors in July, with P. J. seemingly accusing her of "faking" relationship to get a baby out of him. "You was faking it all along," so read his cryptic tweet.

Earlier this month, news emerged that he had to pay his ex $200,000 a month in child support. The Charlotte Hornets player, however, put the rumors to rest as he tweeted on August 11, "Stop the [cap]."

Brittany herself gave a more straightforward response to the speculation. "What money?" she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "People actually believed that 200K a month post??? Chile I thought it was a damn joke oh wow."

