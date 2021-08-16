Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Enjoy Post-Engagement Romantic Trip to Canada

Instagram Celebrity

The new lovebirds, who got engaged in the finale of Katie's 'The Bachelorette' season, take to social media to treat fans to snippets to their fun-filled trip in Blake's home country Canada.

AceShowbiz - Now that the cat is out of the bag, Katie Thurston and her fiance Blake Moynes are free to flaunt their romance in public. "The Bachelorette" couple has been taking to their social media accounts to treat fans to snippets of their fun-filled trip in Blake's home country Canada.

In one of Katie's posts on Instagram, the pair could be seen visiting Niagara Falls. They were totally drenched in water while donning matching red ponchos on a tour boat.

Additionally, they enjoyed some time in CN Tower in Toronto. In the tourist site, the lovebirds enjoyed delicious foods including a melting dark chocolate sphere dessert with warm chocolate ganache on a plate that read "Congratulations" in chocolate syrup.

The couple further documented the fun moments during their trip and later shared them with their followers on Instagram. One of them saw Blake hilariously spoofing Katie's pool photo in which she donned a green vest and and a pink swimsuit. For his parody, Blake wore a green shirt and a pair of pink shorts. Not stopping there, he also posed exactly like his fiancee.

Prior to this, the couple, who got engaged in the finale of Katie's "The Bachelorette" season, celebrated their engagement in an Instagram post in which Blake could be seen holding and kissing Katie. "Cheers to last rose & last huju," he wrote in the caption. "Poppin bottles to new beginnings with @thekatiethurston !"

"So excited to start our best f-cking life! You're a rock. My rock. A mature, nurturing, supportive & loving partner who continues to impress me everyday," he went on to gush. "We have an adventure called life ahead of us and I hope you know I'll do everything I can to help, push and encourage you to make the most of every little bit of it! I love you buggy."