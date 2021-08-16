Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Instagram Celebrity

The former Yankees player is photographed having fun and dancing the night away with three ladies in the VIP section at the Omnia nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alex Rodriguez is clearly enjoying his single life. In photos which have surfaced online, the Yankees star could be seen having fun as he danced the night away with three women at the Omnia nightclub in Las Vegas.

On Friday night, August 13, the 46-year-old former athlete was photographed hanging out in the VIP section with the ladies, as he stood close to them. The former MLB star was there very late, dancing with the women until early Saturday morning.

Shortly after the sighting of the famous athlete, his ex Jennifer Lopez reportedly unfollowed him and deleted all their photos, including their engagement pics, on her Instagram page. The former couple began dating back in early 2017 and the pair became engaged in March 2019. After canceling their wedding plans due to COVID-19 restrictions, the exes announced their split in April this year.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

In June, Alex was reportedly "willing to do anything" to reconcile with J.Lo in the days following their announcement. A source spilled to Entertainment Tonight, "When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together."

However, after realizing that J.Lo had rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck, whom she dated between 2002 and 2004, a source told the publication that Alex "has come to terms with the fact that it's over now." In the meantime, J.Lo and Ben's relationship has been going from strength to strength, and they were recently spotted house hunting together in Beverly Hills, California.