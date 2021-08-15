 
 

Jennifer Hudson Grateful to Aretha Franklin for Signing Her as Opening Act After 'Idol' Elimination

Jennifer Hudson Grateful to Aretha Franklin for Signing Her as Opening Act After 'Idol' Elimination
WENN
Music

The 'Respect' actress recalls her first meeting with the late Queen of Soul, revealing she was offered to open for the iconic musician after she's eliminated from 'American Idol'.

  • Aug 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Hudson has "American Idol" to thank for her role as Aretha Franklin because the talent show landed her a spot onstage with the Queen of Soul.

The late singer was a fan of the show and was shocked when Jennifer was eliminated.

To cheer her up, Aretha offered her the opening slot at her show in Indiana.

"The first time I met Aretha Franklin, I was eliminated from American Idol and I got to open up for her in Marysville," Hudson, who portrays Aretha in new biopic "Respect", tells Buzzfeed. "I was the opening act and I also got to watch her sing from the backstage view. All of my family came out."

"I remember giving her flowers. I remember taking photos with her. Aretha was very quiet. She didn't say much back then. I thanked her for allowing me to sing."

  See also...

A friendship grew from there and Aretha eventually picked Jennifer to play her in a film, planned before her death.

The movie hits cinemas on Friday (13Aug21).

The songstress previously revealed how she immersed herself in her role while on the movie set.

"If you were around her, it was like, 'What do you do? How do you be? How do you exist? How does she feel about me?' " she said. "It wasn't a bad feeling, but you knew you were in the presence of royalty."

"I used to tell the cast members, 'If I don't make you feel like that, if I don't make you feel uncomfortable, then I'm not doing my job.' I wanted to create that presence."

You can share this post!

Matt Damon 'Pulling Hard' for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Romance

Zayn Malik's Sisters 'So Excited' to Launch Beauty Brand
Related Posts
Jennifer Hudson Turns Heads With Sparkly Purple Dress at 'Respect' Premiere

Jennifer Hudson Turns Heads With Sparkly Purple Dress at 'Respect' Premiere

Jennifer Hudson Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Stealing Picture

Jennifer Hudson Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Stealing Picture

Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R. and More Join Forces for WHO's Livestream Concert

Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R. and More Join Forces for WHO's Livestream Concert

Jennifer Hudson to Sing Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson to Sing Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Most Read
Lauren Daigle, Chris Brown, Carrie Underwood Among Christian Music Awards Nominees
Music

Lauren Daigle, Chris Brown, Carrie Underwood Among Christian Music Awards Nominees

NBA YoungBoy Releases Phone-Recorded New Single 'Lockdown Session' From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Releases Phone-Recorded New Single 'Lockdown Session' From Prison

Machine Gun Kelly Debuts Apparent Bald Look and Head Tattoo in 'Papercuts' Music Video

Machine Gun Kelly Debuts Apparent Bald Look and Head Tattoo in 'Papercuts' Music Video

Lizzo Reveals Racy 'Fun Fact' While Sharing 'Rumors' Cover Art With Cardi B

Lizzo Reveals Racy 'Fun Fact' While Sharing 'Rumors' Cover Art With Cardi B

Megadeth Reunites With James LoMenzo After Firing David Ellefson Following Grooming Allegations

Megadeth Reunites With James LoMenzo After Firing David Ellefson Following Grooming Allegations

Lil Nas X Won't Rap About His Homophobia Experiences Because It's Too Dangerous

Lil Nas X Won't Rap About His Homophobia Experiences Because It's Too Dangerous

Jessie J Cries After Struggling to Sing a Song Amid Meniere's Disease Battle

Jessie J Cries After Struggling to Sing a Song Amid Meniere's Disease Battle

Lizzo Hilariously Reveals She Has 'Yet' to 'F**k' Drake in 'Rumors' ft. Cardi B

Lizzo Hilariously Reveals She Has 'Yet' to 'F**k' Drake in 'Rumors' ft. Cardi B

2021 Lollapalooza Cleared From Being COVID Superspreader Event, Chicago Health Officials Report

2021 Lollapalooza Cleared From Being COVID Superspreader Event, Chicago Health Officials Report

Jason Isbell Cancels Show After Venue Refuses to Comply With COVID Vaccine Requirement

Jason Isbell Cancels Show After Venue Refuses to Comply With COVID Vaccine Requirement

Ed Sheeran Hopes His Daughter Won't Be Singer

Ed Sheeran Hopes His Daughter Won't Be Singer

Lorde Refuses Be a Part of Jack Antonoff's 'Stable,' Calls It 'Frankly Insulting' and 'Sexist'

Lorde Refuses Be a Part of Jack Antonoff's 'Stable,' Calls It 'Frankly Insulting' and 'Sexist'

Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at Critics Complaining His Genre Change: 'Shut the F**k Up'

Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at Critics Complaining His Genre Change: 'Shut the F**k Up'