Zayn Malik's Sisters 'So Excited' to Launch Beauty Brand

Instagram Celebrity

Doniya, Waliyha, and Safaa Malik have teamed up to create their own beauty brand that includes fake eyelashes and they promise fans a launch party 'very very soon.'

Aug 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zayn Malik's sisters have launched their own beauty business.

Doniya, Waliyha, and Safaa Malik have created their own fake eyelashes line to promote their new venture, Slay It Sister.

"We have been working on something for a while now, we are so so excited that we can now share it all," an Instagram post from the trio reads.

"We have 3 different styles of lashes, which represents us all differently and are unique. We can't wait to see how you all style our lashes with all your beautiful different looks. Follow us to stayed tuned also our launch party will be released very very soon so keep an eye out (sic)."

The news comes weeks after enterprising Waliyha launched clothing line WM Modest Elegancy. She and her sister Doniya also previously ran a failed beauty business with their mum Trisha.

Waliyha launched her business venture after getting married in traditional Islamic nuptials in December 2020. However, the wedding reception attended by around 40 guests was shut down by police for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Her famous brother missed the event as he was in the U.S. with girlfriend Gigi Hadid and their baby daughter.

The couple welcomed a baby girl in September. "Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful beautiful princess. I can't explain how happy I am she's here and how much I can't wait to see her," Waliyha wrote on Instagram back then. "you will make the best parents ever I love you all so much. @zayn @gigihadid."

Zayn's daughter was born after sister Safaa gave birth to her first child with husband Martin Tise in January.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 and Zayn was absent from the nuptials as well.