Robert Rodriguez Secures Two-Year First-Look Deal With HBO Max

'I'm looking forward to a meaningful collaboration with the high calibre creative talent,' says 'The Book of Boba Fett' director about his partnership with the cable network and its streaming platform.

  • Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has signed a two-year deal with bosses at HBO to create new projects for the cable network and its streaming platform HBO Max.

The Troublemaker Studios founder, who has directed films like "Spy Kids", "Machete", and "Desperado", has agreed to give HBO executives a first look at all his films and TV ideas. His son Racer Rodriguez will serve as lead development executive. Projects are likely to be completed at his production facilities in Austin, Texas.

"Robert's masterful, high concept productions are a perfect match for our HBO Max audiences," Joey Chavez, the executive vice president of original programming at HBO Max, says.

Rodriguez adds, "It's intriguing to be able to tap into the wealth of iconic IP [Internet protocol] available across the WarnerMedia portfolio and explore new stories to tell. I'm looking forward to a meaningful collaboration with the high calibre creative talent at HBO and HBO Max who have proven they're willing to take risks, challenge norms and tell inclusive stories while producing a wide breadth of quality content."

HBO Max's head of original content Sarah Aubrey chimes in, "Robert Rodriguez and the team at Troublemaker Studios have created some of the most compelling projects in recent memory, pushing the boundaries of genre storytelling with humor and one-of-a-kind visuals."

Rodriguez founded Troublemaker Studios in 2000. He currently serves as the executive producer and director of "The Mandalorian" spin-off, "The Book of Boba Fett". His previous film projects included "Desperado 2: Once Upon a Time in Mexico", "From Dusk Till Dawn", "Grindhouse" and "Alita: Battle Angel".

