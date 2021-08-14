 
 

Dave Grohl Once Flew Halfway Around the World Mid-Tour to Attend Father-Daughter Dance

Dave Grohl Once Flew Halfway Around the World Mid-Tour to Attend Father-Daughter Dance
WENN
Celebrity

The Foo Fighters founder recounts the marathon trip he took from Australia to Los Angeles and back when speaking to Blink-182's Mark Hoppus on his Apple Music show 'After School Radio'.

  • Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Devoted dad Dave Grohl once flew all the way from Australia to Los Angeles in the middle of a tour to take his daughters to a dance.

The Foo Fighters star still can't believe he and his tour manager even contemplated the marathon trip, just so the rocker could attend the father-daughter event.

"It was ridiculous," Grohl told Blink-182's Mark Hoppus on his Apple Music show "After School Radio". "I could not not go to this daddy-daughter dance, it was not an option. And I told everybody, 'I'm sorry, we're going to have to cancel that Perth stadium [show] because I have to do this thing.' "

He drove to the airport following a gig in Adelaide, jetted to Sydney, and caught a flight to Los Angeles.

  See also...

"Going to this dance, the kids didn't even care I was there," Dave recalled. "They were like, 'OK, dad. Bye.' And then [I] go straight back to the plane and then land in Australia, and literally have a show in four hours."

And to make the trip even more gruelling, Grohl fell sick with food poisoning.

"We get on the flight back to Australia and I'm like, 'I'm just going to drink a bottle of wine and pass out. I'm just going to sleep for 15 hours. This is going to be great,' and within three or four hours, I'm like, 'Oh my God.' I felt like someone was stabbing me in the stomach. I had the gnarliest food poisoning three hours into a flight to Sydney," he recalled. "It was the worst-case scenario."

You can share this post!

Elton John Pairs Up Pop Stars and Athletes to Trade Skills in New TV Series

Khloe Kardashian Debuts Natural Curly Hair After Straightening It Since Teenager

Related Posts
Dave Grohl Calls Himself 'Most Basic Drummer' as He Admits to Ripping Off Beats From Other Artists

Dave Grohl Calls Himself 'Most Basic Drummer' as He Admits to Ripping Off Beats From Other Artists

Dave Grohl Gets Candid About Nirvana's Humble Goals for 'Nevermind'

Dave Grohl Gets Candid About Nirvana's Humble Goals for 'Nevermind'

Dave Grohl Releases Duet With Daughter to Pay Tribute to 'Family History'

Dave Grohl Releases Duet With Daughter to Pay Tribute to 'Family History'

Dave Grohl Recalls Being Lost for Months and Months After Kurt Cobain's Tragic Death

Dave Grohl Recalls Being Lost for Months and Months After Kurt Cobain's Tragic Death

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Keyshia Cole Announces Details About Mom's Funeral

Keyshia Cole Announces Details About Mom's Funeral

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Erykah Badu Admits She's 'Terrible Guest' for Sharing Clip of Obama's 60th Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu Admits She's 'Terrible Guest' for Sharing Clip of Obama's 60th Birthday Bash

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

Travel Blogger Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma for Weeks With Brain Injury After Scooter Accident in Bali

Travel Blogger Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma for Weeks With Brain Injury After Scooter Accident in Bali

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'Closer Than Ever' Following Tough Year

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'Closer Than Ever' Following Tough Year