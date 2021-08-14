 
 

Tyson Fury's Newborn Baby 'Died for Three Minutes'

Tyson Fury's Newborn Baby 'Died for Three Minutes'
Instagram
Celebrity

According to the boxing champion, his baby daughter Athena stopped breathing for three minutes after birth before paramedics in a hospital 'brought her back.'

  • Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyson Fury's daughter Athena "died for three minutes" before she was saved.

The British boxer and wife Paris welcomed their baby girl into the world last Sunday (08Aug21), and later revealed to fans on social media that the tot had been rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) shortly after her birth.

On Thursday (12Aug), Tyson's father John opened up about baby Athena's dramatic start in life as he told BT Sport, "It's been a bit of a white knuckle ride, we've had a lot to deal with."

"But we've come out on the other side due to professionalism of Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, they're the best children's hospital in the country if not the world."

  See also...

"They've been really magnificent, they've really saved her life because she was dead for three minutes and they brought her back, it's onwards and upwards from today."

Athena was taken off her ventilator earlier this week, but then had to be put back on it when her health declined again. However, John added that the newborn was once again breathing on her own.

"We thought at one stage we were going to lose her," he continued. "But it's all been good due to the professionalism of the doctors and the surgeons. Whoever works there is an amazing person and we're so grateful to have them."

Tyson celebrated his birthday on Thursday, with Paris joking on her Instagram Story that he shouldn't hold out much hope for a present this year, sharing a snap of a box of travel chess.

The couple, which married in 2009, also share children Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, two.

You can share this post!

Mendeecees Harris Says It's 'Hurtful' After He and Wife Are Accused of Kicking Out Foster Child

Broadway Star Laura Osnes Dismissed From Musical Play for Not Being Vaccinated
Related Posts
Tyson Fury Grateful After Newborn Baby Is Off Ventilator

Tyson Fury Grateful After Newborn Baby Is Off Ventilator

Tyson Fury Asks for Prayers as Newborn Baby Is in Intensive Care

Tyson Fury Asks for Prayers as Newborn Baby Is in Intensive Care

Tyson Fury's Fifth Child Arrives Three Weeks Early

Tyson Fury's Fifth Child Arrives Three Weeks Early

Most Read
Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool
Celebrity

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Joey Lawrence Engaged to Samantha Cope, a Year After Filing for Divorce From Wife

Joey Lawrence Engaged to Samantha Cope, a Year After Filing for Divorce From Wife

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'