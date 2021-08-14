Tyson Fury's Newborn Baby 'Died for Three Minutes'

Instagram Celebrity

According to the boxing champion, his baby daughter Athena stopped breathing for three minutes after birth before paramedics in a hospital 'brought her back.'

Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyson Fury's daughter Athena "died for three minutes" before she was saved.

The British boxer and wife Paris welcomed their baby girl into the world last Sunday (08Aug21), and later revealed to fans on social media that the tot had been rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) shortly after her birth.

On Thursday (12Aug), Tyson's father John opened up about baby Athena's dramatic start in life as he told BT Sport, "It's been a bit of a white knuckle ride, we've had a lot to deal with."

"But we've come out on the other side due to professionalism of Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, they're the best children's hospital in the country if not the world."

"They've been really magnificent, they've really saved her life because she was dead for three minutes and they brought her back, it's onwards and upwards from today."

Athena was taken off her ventilator earlier this week, but then had to be put back on it when her health declined again. However, John added that the newborn was once again breathing on her own.

"We thought at one stage we were going to lose her," he continued. "But it's all been good due to the professionalism of the doctors and the surgeons. Whoever works there is an amazing person and we're so grateful to have them."

Tyson celebrated his birthday on Thursday, with Paris joking on her Instagram Story that he shouldn't hold out much hope for a present this year, sharing a snap of a box of travel chess.

The couple, which married in 2009, also share children Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, two.