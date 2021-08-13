'Home Sweet Home Alone' Starring Kenan Thompson Gets a Release Date

Instagram Movie

The sixth film in the 'Home Alone' franchise also stars Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Devin Ratray, Chris Parnell as well as Tim Simons.

AceShowbiz - Fans of "Home Alone" can finally rejoice. On Thursday, August 12, Disney+ confirmed that "Home Sweet Home Alone" starring "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson will premiere on November 12 on the streaming service.

The announcement was shared on Instagram. "Three months until we're #HomeSweetHomeAlone. The all-new Original Movie starts streaming November 12 on #DisneyPlus and stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell," the streamer wrote.

The sixth film in the franchise will narrate about "mischievous and resourceful young boy [Max Mercer] who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays." The synopsis further details, "So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family's home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers."

"He will do whatever it takes to keep them out," the plot summary continues. "Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home."

The original "Home Alone" movie was released back in 1990 with Macaulay Culkin starring as Kevin McCallister. The film, which earned two Oscar nominations for Best Music, Original Song and Best Music, Original Score, has since been a holiday classic for the last 30 years. The latest sequel was "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist", which premiered on ABC Family in 2012.

Disney first announced its plans to reboot "Home Alone" in August 2019. At that time, Culkin couldn't help but give his silly reaction to the news. Making use of Twitter and Instagram, he let out a photo of himself sitting on a couch, patting his full belly and eating takeout while looking at a laptop placed on his lap. "This is what an updated 'Home Alone' would actually look like," he simply captioned it.