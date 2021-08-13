 
 

'Home Sweet Home Alone' Starring Kenan Thompson Gets a Release Date

'Home Sweet Home Alone' Starring Kenan Thompson Gets a Release Date
Instagram
Movie

The sixth film in the 'Home Alone' franchise also stars Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Devin Ratray, Chris Parnell as well as Tim Simons.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fans of "Home Alone" can finally rejoice. On Thursday, August 12, Disney+ confirmed that "Home Sweet Home Alone" starring "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson will premiere on November 12 on the streaming service.

The announcement was shared on Instagram. "Three months until we're #HomeSweetHomeAlone. The all-new Original Movie starts streaming November 12 on #DisneyPlus and stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell," the streamer wrote.

  See also...

The sixth film in the franchise will narrate about "mischievous and resourceful young boy [Max Mercer] who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays." The synopsis further details, "So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family's home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers."

"He will do whatever it takes to keep them out," the plot summary continues. "Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home."

The original "Home Alone" movie was released back in 1990 with Macaulay Culkin starring as Kevin McCallister. The film, which earned two Oscar nominations for Best Music, Original Song and Best Music, Original Score, has since been a holiday classic for the last 30 years. The latest sequel was "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist", which premiered on ABC Family in 2012.

Disney first announced its plans to reboot "Home Alone" in August 2019. At that time, Culkin couldn't help but give his silly reaction to the news. Making use of Twitter and Instagram, he let out a photo of himself sitting on a couch, patting his full belly and eating takeout while looking at a laptop placed on his lap. "This is what an updated 'Home Alone' would actually look like," he simply captioned it.

You can share this post!

Jim Edmonds Engaged to Kortnie O'Connor Two Months After Finalizing Meghan King Divorce

Polo G's Stolen Debit Card Used to Buy OnlyFans Content
Related Posts
'Home Alone' Director Slams Planned Reboot as a 'Waste of Time'

'Home Alone' Director Slams Planned Reboot as a 'Waste of Time'

Macaulay Culkin Gets Paid Staggering $3M for 'Home Alone' Cameo

Macaulay Culkin Gets Paid Staggering $3M for 'Home Alone' Cameo

'Jojo Rabbit' Actor Archie Yates Lands Lead Role in 'Home Alone' Remake

'Jojo Rabbit' Actor Archie Yates Lands Lead Role in 'Home Alone' Remake

Is Macaulay Culkin Mocking Plan of 'Home Alone' Reboot? See His Hilarious Reaction

Is Macaulay Culkin Mocking Plan of 'Home Alone' Reboot? See His Hilarious Reaction

Most Read
Halle Berry Finds It 'Surprising' to Experience 'Oscar Curse' After Her Historic 2002 Win
Movie

Halle Berry Finds It 'Surprising' to Experience 'Oscar Curse' After Her Historic 2002 Win

Johnny Depp to Be Saluted With Top Honor at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Johnny Depp to Be Saluted With Top Honor at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Idris Elba Offers First Glimpse of His 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Character Knuckles

Idris Elba Offers First Glimpse of His 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Character Knuckles

Boosie Badazz Slams Robin Coming Out as Bisexual in Batman Comic: 'Protect Your Children'

Boosie Badazz Slams Robin Coming Out as Bisexual in Batman Comic: 'Protect Your Children'

Jennifer Lawrence's Sue Mengers Biopic Sparks Bidding War Among Giant Streamers

Jennifer Lawrence's Sue Mengers Biopic Sparks Bidding War Among Giant Streamers

Margot Robbie Joins Tom Hanks and Bill Murray for Wes Anderson's New Movie

Margot Robbie Joins Tom Hanks and Bill Murray for Wes Anderson's New Movie

'I Am Legend' Writer Insists Film Isn't 'Real' After Anti-Vaxxers Cite Its Plot in Conspiracy Theory

'I Am Legend' Writer Insists Film Isn't 'Real' After Anti-Vaxxers Cite Its Plot in Conspiracy Theory

Jennifer Hudson Loved Making People Uncomfortable as Aretha Franklin on Set of Biopic

Jennifer Hudson Loved Making People Uncomfortable as Aretha Franklin on Set of Biopic

Halle Berry Continued Filming New Movie Despite Cracking Her Ribs

Halle Berry Continued Filming New Movie Despite Cracking Her Ribs

John Lennon's Solo Show Before He Left The Beatles to Be Featured in 'Rock and Roll' Documentary

John Lennon's Solo Show Before He Left The Beatles to Be Featured in 'Rock and Roll' Documentary

John David Washington Admits He's Confused by 'Tenet' Plot

John David Washington Admits He's Confused by 'Tenet' Plot

Marlon Wayans Assigned Himself as Jennifer Hudson's Assistant on 'Respect' Set

Marlon Wayans Assigned Himself as Jennifer Hudson's Assistant on 'Respect' Set

Shia LaBeouf Lands First Movie Role as Saint Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Shia LaBeouf Lands First Movie Role as Saint Following Sexual Abuse Allegations