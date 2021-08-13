Lisa Rinna Stands By on Her Opinion That Erika Jayne Wasn't Aware of Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes

WENN/Michael Wright Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna believes that Erika Jayne is innocent when it comes to Tom Girardi's alleged shady financial dealings. In an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star assumed that her co-star was in the dark about her estranged husband's alleged crimes.

In the Wednesday, August 11 outing, host Andy asked Lisa how much they think Erika knew about the alleged embezzlement. "Listen, I've known Erika a long time. I don't think she knew anything," Lisa claimed.

"You tell me how she would know-- why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything? The lawyers didn't even know. I mean, that is how I feel. I'm gonna stand by it. If I'm wrong, I'll f**king deal with it," she went on to say.

The 58-year-old reality TV star also added, "You know, I talk to Erika when Erika wants to talk. I can't really give it a timeframe. But let's put it this way: I'm closer with Erika than I've been with anybody in this circle. I have become close friends with Erika over the six years. I'm much closer to her than I've been to any of those women. So that is important to know, I think."

Lisa also denied rumors that she defended Erika because the latter invested in Rinna Beauty. "Erika did not give me a dime. And by the way, I would never borrow money from a friend. ... That is not true. No," she insisted.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together," the Bravo reality star said of ending 21 years of marriage to the former attorney in a statement.

A month after she filed for divorce, Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were sued for allegedly embezzling funds from several families of victims in a 2018 Boeing plane crash. He was also later sued by his business partners, resulting him issuing a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition that same month.

As for Erika, the petitioning creditors in the bankruptcy case filed three separate motions against her, accusing her of refusing to turn over bank statements and other documents to the bankruptcy trustee. She's also accused of conspiring with her now-estranged husband, who recently was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, for the crimes.