Ashley Tisdale Able to Slowly Heal Her Diastasis Recti Thanks to Yoga and Pilates
Through an Instagram Story post, the former 'High School Musical' star reveals she has been battling a condition that has separated her abdominal muscles after giving birth to daughter Jupiter.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former "High School Musical" star Ashley Tisdale suffered from diastasis recti after her pregnancy earlier this year (2021).

The actress gave birth to a daughter, named Jupiter Iris, four months ago, and now reveals she has been battling a condition that has separated her abdominal muscles.

Ashley explains dealing with the problem hasn't been easy, but thanks to regular Pilates and yoga practices, she has been able to "close the gap."

"I just want to thank my body," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "4 months postpartum and can't believe the journey it's been. I've never said this but I had diastasis recti from my pregnancy, it hasn't been easy but doing the right workouts I have been able to close the gap! Thankful for my Pilates and yoga practices that have gotten me here!"

The news comes after the 35-year-old actress and singer admitted she wasn't comfortable with her post-pregnancy body.

Back in June she said, "There are so many models and influencers that I've compared my own personal journey in 'bouncing back' to. And then, I'm like wait they just had a baby and they look like that?"

She went on to talk about her own post-baby body journey and admitted that despite her vigorous workout regimen, she still has some hang-ups about her figure.

"Whether it's hiking, Pilates, riding on my Peloton... I still don't feel comfortable in my body... Everyone is going to have a different journey and it's important to not communicate negative feelings towards our own bodies... Love yourself first!"

