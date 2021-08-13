Kim Kardashian Hopes to Encourage Inmates to Be Lawyers

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is keen to help prisoners to follow in her footsteps to becoming an attorney if she's passed her latest law exam.

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is intent on becoming a lawyer so she can help former prisoners launch legal careers.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is waiting to hear if she's passed the "baby bar" exam, the next step on her path to becoming an attorney. She has previously failed the test twice.

On Wednesday (11Aug21), she told Kristen Bell and Monica Padman's "We Are Supported By..." podcast, she's hoping to encourage people behind bars to follow her own career path.

"So many incarcerated people that I've met are like, the smartest people that would be some of the best attorneys. So, I really hope that I could start a firm that would employ a lot of these people that will really help," she said.

"Whether they have their degree or not, to really help with all the paperwork and help write everything we would need in a firm, I just think it would be super powerful to have an amazing firm with some of the smartest people just to help write bills, get people out, and just really focus on justice reform."

First, however, Kim is waiting for her latest test result.

"If I did not pass this bar - I find out in a few days - I am really going to question myself, because I think I did well, so if I don't pass I'm going to be so f**king p**sed," she shared.

The reality TV star, who has four children with estranged husband Kanye West, also insisted she won't be becoming her own family's lawyer because she doesn't have enough time.

"I mean, so far, all of my family will ask me certain questions or look over this contract and I'm like, 'Guys, I don't have time,' " she explained.

"Like, we're still going to have attorneys on deck, because I'm not going to be reading all of your contracts and negotiating s**t for you. Like that's, you know, what your attorneys are for."

The beauty and fashion mogul wants to give back after having so much success in her own life.

"My life has been so much about me," she added. "'Me, me me.' You get to a point where it's like 'OK, enough about me.' I'm like, what else can I do, what can I do to really help people and that makes me feel happy. So that's what I want to do is more justice reform to really help change the laws and the bills."