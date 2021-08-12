Vicente Fernandez in 'Serious but Stable' Condition as He's on Ventilator After Fall

Instagram Celebrity

The Mexican legendary musician is in a critical condition but he's stable while he's being treated for 'trauma to his cervical spine' in the intensive care unit.

AceShowbiz - Legendary singer Vicente Fernandez is on a ventilator in hospital after suffering a fall that "caused trauma to his cervical spine."

The Mexican star suffered the fall last Friday (06Aug21) and was rushed to hospital. He's now in a "serious but stable" condition, according to a statement from his family posted on Fernandez's Instagram and Twitter pages.

"Don Vicente Fernandez's current state is undoubtedly serious but stable after he suffered a fall that caused trauma to his cervical spine," the statement reads. "At the moment he is post-operation and finds himself with ventilatory assistance and critical patient care in the intensive care unit."

The family also pleaded with the media not to block the entrances to the hospital where Vicente is being treated and asked them not to request interview from relatives as they arrive at the hospital.

"All information will be by these means through the communications issued by the medical team. Thanks for your understanding and support," the statement concluded.

Fernandez's fall comes after he left hospital a month ago following treatment for a urinary tract infection.

The singer has recorded more than 50 albums and won several Grammy Awards, and has earned the nickname the "Sinatra of Ranchera music."

The family later followed it up with another post to express their gratitude for fans' "concern and prayers" amid his hospitalization.