 
 

Megadeth Reunites With James LoMenzo After Firing David Ellefson Following Grooming Allegations

Dave Mustaine and his bandmates have recruited their former member after officially cutting ties with David Ellefson as he's accused of grooming an underage girl.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo is rejoining the heavy metal band for an upcoming tour.

LoMenzo, who previously played with the "Symphony of Destruction" hitmakers from 2006 to 2010, will replace David Ellefson following his dismissal from the group in May (21) amid a sex scandal.

Ironically, Ellefson replaced LoMenzo in the band.

"I'm happy to announce that former bassist and Megadeth alumni James LoMenzo has graciously stepped in on the Metal Tour of the Year," bandleader Dave Mustaine said in a statement. "Tour rehearsals just began, and we cannot wait to start crushing North America."

"I'm super stoked to be rejoining Megadeth for the upcoming Metal Tour of the Year," James said in his own statement. "There are no better fans than Megadeth fans. I can't wait to get out there and shred some Megadeth music with you all."

Mustaine previously announced he would be removing bass tracks Ellefson recorded for the group's upcoming album, "The Sick, the Dying and the Dead", but it is not yet clear if LoMenzo will rework the tracks, or if he will only be touring with the band.

LoMenzo was also a member of glam-metal band White Lion, playing on their double-platinum 1987 album "Pride". He has also performed with Zakk Wylde and David Lee Roth and toured with Slash's Snakepit.

David Ellefson previously denied any wrongdoings.

The woman involved in the grooming allegations also dismissed the claims. "Those video calls did happen, but I was the one to initiate them and never was I underage, I was always a consenting adult. Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that," she insisted.

