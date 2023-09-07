 

Megadeth Moves Forward With Tour After Guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Sudden Exit

In a statement, the 51-year-old musician announces the 'difficult' decision to pull out of the band's world tour so he can spend more time with his family.

AceShowbiz - Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has pulled out of the band's world tour so he can spend more time with his family. The 51-year-old musician, who joined the band in 2015, had been due to perform with the group on the North American leg of their "Crush The World" tour which kicks off in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Wednesday, September 6, after previously touring around Europe. However, Kiko has decided to step away from the trek to be with his children.

In a statement shared via Instagram, he explained, "I have something that is difficult to share, but we always like to keep you informed with the truth. I have to leave the tour for now, to be home with my children, and to help them face the difficult challenges that arise from us being 'dads that work away from home'."

He added that frontman Dave Mustaine supports his decision and fans will see musician Teemu Mantysaari filling in for him at the upcoming shows throughout the autumn. Kiko added, "I found a guitarist, Teemu Mantysaari, to fill in for me during the fall, and I think you'll be very happy. He's an amazing, incredible player. I have shared this with my partner in shred, Dave Mustaine, and to no surprise, he said, 'Go! Go be there for your family and keep us posted!' To my bandmates and all our fans around the world, see you all very soon, back out on the Killing Road."

The statement from Mustaine added, "We will not be cancelling the tour and we will introduce you to Teemu on September 6th in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Revel Arena. We are asking for your support and understanding at this time."

Kiko is married to fellow musician Maria Ilmoniemi and they are parents to daughter Livia, who was born in 2011, and twins Dante and Stella who arrived in 2016.

