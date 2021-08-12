 
 

Kim Kardashian Determined to Be 'Stricter' With Her Kids as She Admits She Easily Gives Into Them

Kim Kardashian Determined to Be 'Stricter' With Her Kids as She Admits She Easily Gives Into Them
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star talks about parenting her four young children, claiming she doesn't get 'super stressed or impatient' easily but she often gives into the kids' demands.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is trying to be "stricter" with her children.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has admitted she's too soft on her four children North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - whom she has with her estranged husband Kanye West - and usually gives into them when they ask for something.

But speaking to September's Parent magazine, she insisted she's determined to lay down some ground rules now that they are getting older.

"When my kids want something, typically candy, they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me," said Kim. "I usually give in and give them what they want."

  See also...

"I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I don't get super stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age five and under running around."

And the businesswoman loves that her children share such a strong bond because it reminds her of growing up with her own siblings.

She explained, "They get along so well and have so much love for each other. It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney, Khloe and Rob. There's something so special about having a big family, and I'm happy my babies get that experience the way I did."

"It's so amazing to watch my kids grow and develop into their own people. I get the kids outside as much as possible, and I'm good at creating activities for them. They're always playing sports or working on projects."

You can share this post!

Tisha Campbell Drops Expletive Following Scary Encounter With Bear at Grocery Store

Megadeth Reunites With James LoMenzo After Firing David Ellefson Following Grooming Allegations
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Teases Retail Expansion to Swimwear Line

Kim Kardashian Teases Retail Expansion to Swimwear Line

Kim Kardashian Rocks Black Bondage-Style Outfit While Attending Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party

Kim Kardashian Rocks Black Bondage-Style Outfit While Attending Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party

Kim Kardashian Bares Her Butt in Skimpy Black Thong Bikini

Kim Kardashian Bares Her Butt in Skimpy Black Thong Bikini

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick