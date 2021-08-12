 
 

Hilary Swank Settles Lawsuit With SAG-AFTRA After She's Denied Coverage for Ovarian Cysts

The 'Million Dollar Baby' actress has reached a settlement with the Board of Trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan after suing them for refusing to cover her treatment for ovarian cysts.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Hilary Swank has settled her lawsuit against the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan.

In September 2020, the Academy Award-winning actress filed papers in California's federal court, accusing the Board of Trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan of repeatedly refusing her claims for coverage for treatment of her ovarian cysts.

According to Swank, the refusals began in 2015 at the same time as the actress began undergoing procedures to preserve her ability to conceive.

The Trustees reportedly pointed to an exclusion in the Plan for "infertility treatment."

"Despite Swank's, and her board-certified doctors,' insistence that she was not seeking coverage for fertility treatment, but only for treatment for her ovarian cysts, the Trustees dug in their heels," the suit stated. "The Trustees repeatedly said that there was no medically necessary reason to treat or monitor ovarian cysts other than for 'infertility treatment.' "

"SAG/AFTRA Health Plan claim they treat and protect all their members equally," Hilary said in the suit. "I don't believe this is true. If you're a woman suffering from female health issues, I have no doubt you'll agree with me. If you're a man, ask your mother, your daughter, your sister, or a girlfriend. I already know the answer. I'm suing SAG/AFTRA Health Plan. It's time we are treated fairly."

According to The Wrap, the "Million Dollar Baby" star, who married entrepreneur Philip Schneider in 2018, reached a settlement over the SAG/AFTRA Health Plan in court on Monday (09Aug21). Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

