Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Festival Dates Due to COVID-19

Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stevie Nicks has decided to cancel her upcoming festival appearances. The singer, who was supposed to headline Austin City Limits, Jazz Aspen Festival and BottleRock Napa Valley, announced her withdrawal on Tuesday, August 10 via a statement on social media.

"These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us," the former Fleetwood Mac member began. "While I'm vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021."

The "Edge of Seventeen" singer went on to say, "Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look toward a brighter 2022."

Despite feeling disappointed by the decision, some fans thought it was for the best. "I think that's best for everyone involved. You should probably stay home forever if possible. We don't need diseases from people who don't care about diseases. Thanks for looking out for us . It's probably not safe to write anymore music as well . It could be tainted as well," a person tweeted.

"Yep, it is a challenging time and it sucks Be glad you are not a parent living in Florida sending your kids to school. My kids are grown, but it upsets me just the same," another fan commented.

In addition to Austin City Limits, Jazz Aspen Festival and BottleRock Napa Valley, Stevie is scheduled to perform at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The event, however, was recently postponed to 2022.

The decision was made in the wake of the rising of Delta variant that spreads across the U.S.. The surge of the COVID-19 cases has caused cancelation and postponement of many acts and festivals. Meanwhile, some other events like Bonnaroo and the Eagles' upcoming Seattle concert require the concertgoers to show proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test.