 
 

Ed Sheeran Announces Intimate Concert to Mark 10th Anniversary of Debut Album

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker is celebrating the one-decade anniversary of his first studio album by scheduling an intimate show in London for limited fans at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate show in London next month (Sep21).

The singer will perform in front of 2,000 fans at the capital's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on 2 September - his first headline show since the end of his record-breaking Divide Tour in 2019 - to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his seminal debut album "+".

And to give fans an extra treat, Ed will perform the whole album - which features hits such as "The A Team", "Give Me Love", and "You Need Me, I Don't Need You" - during his set, because Shepherd's Bush Empire is "really special" to him.

Ed said, "While I've been lucky enough to continue playing shows across the world, Shepherd's Bush Empire is still really special to me. When I first set out in music, one of my main goals was to one day headline SBE and my first gig there is still one of my favourite shows that I've played. I can't wait to get back and celebrate 10 years of + with you."

Tickets for Ed's intimate gig in London are available by ballot at edsheeran.com. Registration is open from 10 to 15 August.

This month, Ed Sheeran will also take part in a virtual fundraiser for Covid relief in India. He's among more than 100 acts from the worlds of music, film, comedy and sport coming together for "We for India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods" on 15 August (21).

Annie Lennox, Mick Jagger, Nile Rodgers, and Sister Sledge will also appear during the show, along with more than 80 Indian performers such as composer AR Rahman.

