Jennifer Lawrence's Sue Mengers Biopic Sparks Bidding War Among Giant Streamers
The upcoming true-story movie about the iconic Hollywood super-agent has reportedly sparked a bidding frenzy that involves streaming giants like Apple and Netflix.

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly attached to star in a movie about Hollywood agent Sue Mengers.

The actress will feature as the legendary super-agent who was notorious for her tough approach to getting the best deal possible for A-list clients such as Faye Dunaway, Steve McQueen, and Barbra Streisand.

Apple and Netflix are amongst the streamers involved in a bidding war for the flick, which will be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino.

According to Variety, bidding has reportedly eclipsed $80 million (£57 million) and some insiders suggest that it has reached $95 million (£68.5 million).

Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and John Logan are writing the script, while the movie will be produced by Jennifer's production company Excellent Cadaver and her producing partner Justine Polsky.

The agent was previously played by Bette Midler on Broadway in the one-woman show "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers", which was also penned by Logan.

Meanwhile, Dyan Cannon played a character inspired by the agent in the 1973 movie "The Last of Sheila".

Jennifer and Paulo are also set to work together on "Mob Girl", which is based on the real-life story of Arlyne Blackman, who married into the Mafia.

Jennifer Lawrence was last seen reprising her superhero role Mystique in 2019's "Dark Phoenix" before taking a hiatus following her wedding with Cooke Maroney.

The Oscar winner will next star in Adam McKay's sci-fi black comedy "Don't Look Up" with Leonardo DiCaprio. She is also tapped for an untitled Lila Neugebauer project.

