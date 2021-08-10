Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Feel 'Blessed' With Arrival of Second Child

Instagram Celebrity

Announcing the exciting news on their social media platforms, 'Fast and Furious' actor and his wife reveal that they welcome their 'beautiful angel' Chance Oyali Bridges 'two weeks early' on July 28.

AceShowbiz - Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges have welcomed their second child together. Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, the "Fast and Furious" actor and his wife admitted to feeling "blessed."

On Monday, August 9, the 43-year-old actor took to his Instagram page to share the happy news that their newborn daughter was born on July 28. "The Movie 'Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls' starring Chris Bridges coming soon... Chance Oyali Bridges. Born 7:57am 7/28/21," the proud father wrote in the caption alongside a series of photos of him and his wife holding their infant.

Eudoxie posted the same set of photos along with a sweet snap of their 6-year-old daughter Cadence giving her baby sister a kiss. In the caption, the second-time mom revealed that her little one came sooner than expected, "Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early." Nevertheless, the 35-year-old mama said, "We are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother. 7/28/2021."

Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, first announced that he and Eudoxie were expecting their second child together in May. At the time, the "See You Again" rapper shared the news in a sweet birthday post for his wife, whom he married in 2014.

"How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift?" Ludacris captioned a series of photos that saw Eudoxie donning a fitted nude brown dress as she flaunted her growing bump. The actor/rapper, who is also a father to his daughters 7-year-old Cai and 19-year-old Karma from past relationships, then wished his wife a happy birthday in French as writing, "Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs. Bridges."

Back in 2018, Eudoxie opened up about her miscarriage. At the time, she took to her Instagram account to share the heartbreaking story. Alongside a photo of her and Ludacris standing against a graffiti-covered wall, she wrote, "Lord, I thank you for the gift of life. This year didn't necessarily start off right for us. I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery. It was very easy to complain and self-pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up."

