 
 

Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Feel 'Blessed' With Arrival of Second Child

Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Feel 'Blessed' With Arrival of Second Child
Instagram
Celebrity

Announcing the exciting news on their social media platforms, 'Fast and Furious' actor and his wife reveal that they welcome their 'beautiful angel' Chance Oyali Bridges 'two weeks early' on July 28.

  • Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges have welcomed their second child together. Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, the "Fast and Furious" actor and his wife admitted to feeling "blessed."

On Monday, August 9, the 43-year-old actor took to his Instagram page to share the happy news that their newborn daughter was born on July 28. "The Movie 'Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls' starring Chris Bridges coming soon... Chance Oyali Bridges. Born 7:57am 7/28/21," the proud father wrote in the caption alongside a series of photos of him and his wife holding their infant.

Eudoxie posted the same set of photos along with a sweet snap of their 6-year-old daughter Cadence giving her baby sister a kiss. In the caption, the second-time mom revealed that her little one came sooner than expected, "Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early." Nevertheless, the 35-year-old mama said, "We are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother. 7/28/2021."

  See also...

Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, first announced that he and Eudoxie were expecting their second child together in May. At the time, the "See You Again" rapper shared the news in a sweet birthday post for his wife, whom he married in 2014.

"How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift?" Ludacris captioned a series of photos that saw Eudoxie donning a fitted nude brown dress as she flaunted her growing bump. The actor/rapper, who is also a father to his daughters 7-year-old Cai and 19-year-old Karma from past relationships, then wished his wife a happy birthday in French as writing, "Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs. Bridges."

Back in 2018, Eudoxie opened up about her miscarriage. At the time, she took to her Instagram account to share the heartbreaking story. Alongside a photo of her and Ludacris standing against a graffiti-covered wall, she wrote, "Lord, I thank you for the gift of life. This year didn't necessarily start off right for us. I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery. It was very easy to complain and self-pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up."

"I spent hours focusing on the many ways the Lord has blessed me. How could I complain when God has blessed me with the opportunity to already experience motherhood? I'm sharing this with you all to remind you to live in gratitude," Eudoxie added. "When the enemy tries to knock you down, get even closer to your faith."



You can share this post!

One Dead, Another Injured in Shooting at Webbie Concert

Tributes Pour in for Bad Boy Producer Chucky Thompson Who Dies of COVID Complications
Related Posts
Ludacris Raves Over Viral Hilarious Virginia's 'Fast and Furious' Highway Sign

Ludacris Raves Over Viral Hilarious Virginia's 'Fast and Furious' Highway Sign

Ludacris Didn't Know He Had Tennis Court in His House Until Covid-19 Lockdown

Ludacris Didn't Know He Had Tennis Court in His House Until Covid-19 Lockdown

Ludacris Signs Up to Continue His Cooking Show

Ludacris Signs Up to Continue His Cooking Show

Ludacris Announces Wife's Eudoxie 2nd Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos

Ludacris Announces Wife's Eudoxie 2nd Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos

Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Brooks Laich Caught Kissing Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir Over a Year After Julianne Hough Split

Brooks Laich Caught Kissing Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir Over a Year After Julianne Hough Split

50 Cent Under Fire for Mocking Plus-Size Girls

50 Cent Under Fire for Mocking Plus-Size Girls

Sandra Lee Dating Ben Youcef After Andrew Cuomo Split

Sandra Lee Dating Ben Youcef After Andrew Cuomo Split

Beyonce Flaunts Bare Butt in New Ivy Park x Adidas Ad for Its Rodeo Collection

Beyonce Flaunts Bare Butt in New Ivy Park x Adidas Ad for Its Rodeo Collection