 
 

One Dead, Another Injured in Shooting at Webbie Concert

One Dead, Another Injured in Shooting at Webbie Concert
Instagram
Music

A gunfire breaks out in the parking lot of a club in Lafayette, Louisiana, which is packed with concertgoers to see the 'Independent' hitmaker's performance.

  • Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - A night of Webbie concert took turn for the worse when a shooting occurred. The incident took place outside The District nightclub in Lafayette, Louisiana, where the rapper performed on Sunday night, August 8.

According to several reports, Webbie performed at the club without any drama, but as patrons were gathered outside, an argument erupted between two groups. The gunfire erupted at around 2 A.M. local time, but it's unclear if the incident happened between patrons at the parking lot or when people shot at a moonlighting city officer and he fired back.

A man was killed and a woman was hurt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The man killed has been identified as Dashawn Batiste, 22, of Breaux Bridge, but the woman has not been identified, while police are still investigating whose bullets struck the victims.

"There's no way to know who shot who," Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen told The Acadiana Advocate. "There were so many people shooting that we have no clue. It was only one officer involved."

  See also...

Gossen added that the officer at the scene attempted to approach one of the groups believed to be involved in the argument before being shot at. The officer returned fire, but wasn't injured in the exchange.

"There were several parties shooting at each other across the parking lot," Gossen said. "There was an active shooting going on before the officer basically engaged them. The whole parking lot is a crime scene."

Approximately 20 cars remained in the parking lot and many of the vehicles were struck in the crossfire. No one has been arrested and no persons of interest have been named as the investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public for help in this case.

Webbie, whose real name is Webster Gradney, Jr., has not addressed the shooting. His concerts have been marred with shooting in the past, including during a 2011 concert in St. Louis and a concert at a Columbus, Ohio nightclub in 2018.

You can share this post!

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Engaged to Louis Thornton-Allan Weeks After Going Public

Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Feel 'Blessed' With Arrival of Second Child
Related Posts
Webbie Fires Back at Fan Calling Him Not Relatable, Seemingly Shades Boosie Badazz

Webbie Fires Back at Fan Calling Him Not Relatable, Seemingly Shades Boosie Badazz

Webbie Avoids Jail in Domestic Violence Case

Webbie Avoids Jail in Domestic Violence Case

Most Read
Kanye West Will Reportedly Release 'Watch the Throne 2' With Jay-Z Despite Postponing 'Donda'
Music

Kanye West Will Reportedly Release 'Watch the Throne 2' With Jay-Z Despite Postponing 'Donda'

Kanye West Removes 'Nah Nah Nah' Ft. DaBaby From Streamers Amid Homophobic Rant Controversy

Kanye West Removes 'Nah Nah Nah' Ft. DaBaby From Streamers Amid Homophobic Rant Controversy

Tanya Tucker Calls Off Some Tour Dates Following Hip Surgery

Tanya Tucker Calls Off Some Tour Dates Following Hip Surgery

Jessie J Laughs Off Memes About Nicki Minaj Calling Her Out Over 'Bang Bang' Collaboration Claim

Jessie J Laughs Off Memes About Nicki Minaj Calling Her Out Over 'Bang Bang' Collaboration Claim

Fred Durst Denies Wes Borland Has COVID Following Cancellation of Limp Bizkit Concerts

Fred Durst Denies Wes Borland Has COVID Following Cancellation of Limp Bizkit Concerts

The Rolling Stones Wish Drummer Charlie Watts Speedy Recovery as 'Show Must Go on'

The Rolling Stones Wish Drummer Charlie Watts Speedy Recovery as 'Show Must Go on'

Kanye's New Album 'Donda' Available for Pre-Order Ahead of August 9 Release

Kanye's New Album 'Donda' Available for Pre-Order Ahead of August 9 Release

Metallica's Music Video Scores Billion Views on YouTube

Metallica's Music Video Scores Billion Views on YouTube

Lauryn Hill Reunites With Nas for New Song 'Nobody'

Lauryn Hill Reunites With Nas for New Song 'Nobody'

Artist of the Week: Maneskin

Artist of the Week: Maneskin

Jimmy Cliff Insists He Hasn't Reached His Peak Yet as He's Back With New Single 'Human Touch'

Jimmy Cliff Insists He Hasn't Reached His Peak Yet as He's Back With New Single 'Human Touch'

Billie Eilish Scores Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Happier Than Ever'

Billie Eilish Scores Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Happier Than Ever'

Lindsey Buckingham Adamant 'Pretty Much Everyone' in Fleetwood Mac Want Him Back

Lindsey Buckingham Adamant 'Pretty Much Everyone' in Fleetwood Mac Want Him Back