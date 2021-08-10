One Dead, Another Injured in Shooting at Webbie Concert

Instagram Music

A gunfire breaks out in the parking lot of a club in Lafayette, Louisiana, which is packed with concertgoers to see the 'Independent' hitmaker's performance.

AceShowbiz - A night of Webbie concert took turn for the worse when a shooting occurred. The incident took place outside The District nightclub in Lafayette, Louisiana, where the rapper performed on Sunday night, August 8.

According to several reports, Webbie performed at the club without any drama, but as patrons were gathered outside, an argument erupted between two groups. The gunfire erupted at around 2 A.M. local time, but it's unclear if the incident happened between patrons at the parking lot or when people shot at a moonlighting city officer and he fired back.

A man was killed and a woman was hurt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The man killed has been identified as Dashawn Batiste, 22, of Breaux Bridge, but the woman has not been identified, while police are still investigating whose bullets struck the victims.

"There's no way to know who shot who," Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen told The Acadiana Advocate. "There were so many people shooting that we have no clue. It was only one officer involved."

Gossen added that the officer at the scene attempted to approach one of the groups believed to be involved in the argument before being shot at. The officer returned fire, but wasn't injured in the exchange.

"There were several parties shooting at each other across the parking lot," Gossen said. "There was an active shooting going on before the officer basically engaged them. The whole parking lot is a crime scene."

Approximately 20 cars remained in the parking lot and many of the vehicles were struck in the crossfire. No one has been arrested and no persons of interest have been named as the investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public for help in this case.

Webbie, whose real name is Webster Gradney, Jr., has not addressed the shooting. His concerts have been marred with shooting in the past, including during a 2011 concert in St. Louis and a concert at a Columbus, Ohio nightclub in 2018.