Tributes Pour in for Bad Boy Producer Chucky Thompson Who Dies of COVID Complications

The record producer, who was behind hit songs of such hip-hop legends as Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, reportedly passed away after a fight with the novel coronavirus.

Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Music industry is losing one of its greatest talent. Hit-making producer Chucky Thompson, who was a member of Bad Boy Entertainment's legendary "Hitmen" production team, has passed away at 53 years old.

His publicist confirmed the sad news on Monday, August 9. In a statement released to the press, the publicist said, "It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson."

She went on remembering the late musician, "To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan."

Tamra didn't mention the cause of death, but according to AllHipHop,com, the record producer died of complications after a fight with COVID-19. Other details, such as since when he caught the virus and whether he was treated at the hospital or at home at the time of his death, are not immediately released.

Chucky's death has been mourned by fellow musicians and fans of hip-hop, with Wale tweeting, "This Chucky Thompson news hurt …" Audio engineer Gimel Androus Keaton a.k.a. Young Guru posted on Twitter, "This man was my heart. I love you Chucky. I can't say thank you enough. I'm gonna miss you my brother. I can't stop crying."

He also took to Instagram to post a lengthy tribute, writing, "There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain," along with a photo of him with Chucky. "I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever."

Young Guru remembered Chucky as "the kindest person the world has ever seen" and "the most gifted musician." He continued, "You treated me like family from day one. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can't even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!"

DJ Heat added, "A music legend for the DMV and the world. Not only laced so many classic hits, but also continued to show so much love for the DC area. RIP Chucky Thompson." Others left comments on Chucky's Instagram page that read, "Please say this is not real" and "true legend…rest well."

Chucky worked with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and became a founding member of his in-house production team known as The Hitmen during the 1990s. He is known for his works on Mary J. Blige's "My Life", Notorious B.I.G.'s "Ready to Die", Faith Evans' "Faith" and Nas' "One Mic". He also produced songs for the likes of Usher, New Edition, TLC, Jennifer Lopez, SWV, Color Me Badd, Mya and more.