 
 

Prince Andrew Hit With Sexual Abuse Lawsuit by Jeffrey Epstein's Sex-Trafficking Victim

The Duke of York has been named a defendant in a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by a woman who claims she's a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking.

  • Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - A woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17 is suing the British royal.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scheme for powerful men, claims she was assaulted in New York City after being recruited by socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre alleges her encounter with the Prince left her with severe and lasting emotional distress, according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

Prince Andrew refused to co-operate with FBI and federal prosecutors in 2019 and 2020 when law enforcement officials were looking to talk to him about Epstein following his arrest and death behind bars. The royal told BBC Newsnight he couldn't remember meeting Giuffre even though there's photographic evidence of himself posing with the teen.

Prince Andrew resigned from all public roles in May 2020 over his ties to Epstein.

"I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me," Giuffre said, via her lawyers, in a statement to ABC News. "The powerful and the rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but one can reclaim her life by speaking out and demanding justice."

"I did not come to this decision lightly. As a mother and a wife, my family comes first. I know that this action will subject me to further attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates. But I knew that if I did not pursue this action, I would be letting them and victims everywhere down."

Giuffre previously claimed, in a civil lawsuit, that incarcerated Maxwell recruited her into Epstein's circle, and claimed he forced her to have sex with him and friends, including Andrew. Maxwell has also denied Giuffre's accusations.

