Britney Spears' Request to Move Up Conservatorship Hearing Denied by Judge

A judge has turned down a motion filed by Britney's lawyer to move up the hearing date of her conservatorship battle against estranged father Jamie Spears.

Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' request to bring her next conservatorship hearing forward has been denied by a judge.

The singer wanted another court face-off with her father, Jamie, later this month (Aug21), as she battles to have him removed as her conservator, but she'll have to wait to get the ball rolling on that.

And her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart's bid to have Jamie suspended immediately has also been tossed, according to a new court order, obtained by TMZ.

Rosengart claimed Jamie's presence was taking a toll on Britney's mental health, but the judge disagreed.

Britney's new legal representative also claimed the ongoing conservatorship agreement, which he is keen to terminate, is a threat to Britney's financial health. "There has been an evident dissipation of assets of Ms. Spears Estate, and that dissipation is ongoing (sic)," he stated.

In his documents, Rosengart says Jamie's litigation counsel alone is asking for more than $1.3 million (£930,000) in attorney's fees for services performed between October 2020 and June 2021. He also claims Britney's dad has submitted $541,000 (£388,400) for "media matters."

Besides fighting his daughter Britney, Jamie is embroiled in a spat with co-conservatorship Jodi Montgomery.

The two put each other on blast after Britney described her conservatorship as abuse. The singer claimed she was banned from marrying her boyfriend and having kids with him. She's also not allowed to remove an IUD contraceptive device.

Most recently, Jamie and Jodi blamed each other over Britney's 5150 Psychiatric Hold back in 2008.