Nick Cannon Gets Defensive About Having Seven Children With Four Women
The former 'America's Got Talent' host is puzzled by question about his growing family, insisting it's no one's business he has seven children with four women.

  • Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor and TV personality Nick Cannon insists it's no one's business he has seven children with four women, including ex-wife Mariah Carey.

During an appearance on radio show "The Breakfast Club", Nick was quizzed about his growing family, and confessed he doesn't understand why it's such a big story.

"Why do people question it?" he said. "(Monogamy is) a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas... that you're supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life. The idea that a man should have one woman... we shouldn't have anything. I have no ownership over this person. It's about what exchange we can create together. So, I've never really subscribed to that mentality."

The most recent addition to Cannon's crew - twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir - were born in June (21), and, weeks later, he welcomed son Zen with model Alyssa Scott.

In December (20), Nick became dad to daughter Powerful Queen with beauty pageant winner Brittany Bell. They are also parents to four-year-old son Golden. And he also shares 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with Mariah, his wife from 2008 to 2016.

"I understand the institution of marriage but if we go back to what that's about, that was to classify property," he said. "One father gave another man his daughter for land. I don't want ownership over anybody. I don't have ownership over any of the mothers. We created a beautiful entity."

"I don't subscribe to (the idea of owning another person). Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, 'I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child'. It ain't my decision. I'm following suit. Every woman that I deal with or dealt with, they know how I feel."

