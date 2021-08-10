Ed Sheeran and Mick Jagger Among Stars Tapped for India Covid Fundraiser

WENN Music

More than 100 acts from music, movie, comedy, and sports are coming together for an upcoming benefit titled 'We for India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods'.

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran, Annie Lennox, and Mick Jagger will appear alongside Bollywood stars to raise funds for Covid relief work in India.

The musicians are among more than 100 acts from the worlds of music, film, comedy and sport coming together for "We for India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods" on 15 August (21).

Taking place in both London and Mumbai, the three-hour event is run by the social impact enterprise The World We Want and will be livestreamed over Facebook.

Nile Rodgers and Sister Sledge will also appear during the show, along with more than 80 Indian performers such as composer AR Rahman.

Natasha Mudhar, founder of The World We Want, said, "The world has been stunned by stories of families torn apart by the loss of loved ones and businesses forced to close, plunging thousands into poverty."

"We believe in the power that lies in global solidarity when everyone, everywhere comes together in a collective effort to create change. Leveraging the power of popular culture, we hope We For India will entertain and inspire action, encouraging the global population to act now to raise vital funds to not only save lives but to restore, rebuild, and renew lives devastated by the crisis."

"This is one of the largest coordinated efforts to raise support to address the impact of the pandemic. Together, we can prevent this health crisis from having a lasting impact, including extreme poverty and hunger. We For India is a clarion call that we are all with India - side by side."

Hospital admissions soared in India during a deadly second Covid wave in recent months, with proceeds from the event helping provide ventilators, oxygen concentrators and intensive care units, as well as essential medicines.

They'll also support the staffing of vaccination centres and aid those negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Tune in from 10 am ET on 15 August here: facebookappindia.