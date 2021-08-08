 
 

Neil Patrick Harris Returning to TV With 'Uncoupled'

The 'How I Met Your Mother' actor is heading back to television with a new show about a gay man who finds himself single after his longtime relationship falls apart.

  • Aug 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Neil Patrick Harris is heading back to television on Darren Star's new TV show "Uncoupled".

The actor will play Michael in the series, who "thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years."

"Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares - losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City."

According to Deadline, the show is due to start filming in New York later this year (21).

Star has had huge success creating smash hit television shows, including "Sex and the City", "Melrose Place", "Beverly Hills, 90210", "Emily in Paris", and "Younger".

"Uncoupled" will debut on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Neil Patrick Harris is best known for his role on CBS' popular sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" which is about to get a spinoff titled "How I Met Your Father", seven years after it came to an end.

The actor also starred on medical drama "Doogie Howser, M.D.", another sitcom "Stark Raving Mad", and black dramedy series "A Series of Unfortunate Events".

In movies, he was last seen in sci-fi drama comedy "Downsizing" released in theaters in 2017. He also appeared in Bryce Dallas Howard's directorial debut "Dads", a documentary about fatherhood, released on the streaming app Apple last year.

He will next star in action sci-fier "The Matrix 4", action comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent", and another comedy "8-Bit Christmas".

