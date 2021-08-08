 
 

Tanya Tucker Calls Off Some Tour Dates Following Hip Surgery

The 'Strong Enough to Bend' crooner announces she needs a few weeks to recuperate from a hip surgery so she's forced to cancel some of her upcoming tour dates.

  • Aug 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country veteran Tanya Tucker has been forced to cancel a string of dates to give her time to fully recover from a hip operation.

The singer reveals her doctor has asked her to "rest a few more weeks" before hitting the road again, prompting her to axe four upcoming gigs in Iowa, Michigan, New York, and Connecticut.

Tucker used the update to thank fans for their "flowers, love and support" since the hip surgery, writing on Instagram, "I want you to know every day I feel stronger, better and ready to kick some a**."

She first opened up about her hip surgery last month (Jul21), explaining a doctor found a fracture that needed immediate attention.

She cancelled two festival appearances and postponed another show at the time.

"My hip has been giving me hell for awhile now and the docs discovered a hip fracture. I had to have surgery right away. The operation went well and I'm on track for a speedy recovery. I'll be at home healing for a few weeks, but can't wait to get back out and see you as soon as I can. I LOVE y'all and a bad hip can"t keep me down!" she told her online devotees.

The singer is also tapped for 2022's Stagecoach country music festival in California. She is scheduled to take the stage on the first day, April 29.

Other musical guests at the three-day event include Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Smokey Robinson, The Mavericks, and Lindsay Ell.

