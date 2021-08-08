Jimmy Cliff Insists He Hasn't Reached His Peak Yet as He's Back With New Single 'Human Touch'

Music

The 'C'mon Get Happy' singer makes a music comeback by preparing a new album and releasing a brand new song called 'Human Touch', his first track in eight years.

Aug 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Reggae star Jimmy Cliff is dropping his first new song in nearly a decade and insists he hasn't reached his peak yet.

The 77 year old's new track "Human Touch", is his first single since 2013's "C'mon Get Happy". Although its longing for connection seems perfect for the COVID era, it was actually written in 2015 when he was on tour and missing his family.

"It sounds like it was written for (the pandemic)," he tells Rolling Stone.

"Everyone is missing the human touch. So I'm sending out that message to the COVID virus."

"Human Touch" is the first track off his upcoming album "Bridges".

Speaking from his home in Miami, where COVID cases are surging, Jimmy told the magazine, "I'm well and writing and exercising."

Asked if he's trying to stay healthy, he says. "They say that when you reach your peak, you start a decline. The fact that I'm still here means I haven't reached my peak yet. When I finish talking to you, I'm going to go for my daily swim."

But if his time comes, he's ready.

In talking about losing friend Toots Hibbert, the lead vocalist of ska band Toots and the Maytals, in 2020, Jimmy adds, "I was very close with Toots. He touched me when he crossed over so sudden. And now I have a better knowledge of what we call death. It's just a transition to the other side of existence."

"The physical body is not the end. The body is still there but moves to a higher plane. It stays circling around out there in this atmosphere. It depends how you live your life."